Flexible Manufacturing Systems Market Forecast to Reach $22.2 Billion by 2030: Emerging Trends and Investment Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Manufacturing Systems Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flexible manufacturing systems market, valued at $14.2 billion in 2024, is set for a robust growth trajectory, reaching an estimated $22.2 billion by 2030. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2025 through 2030. Key technological advancements are propelling the industry forward, with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) enabling new levels of automation and efficiency. AI enhances real-time production optimization, predictive maintenance, and dynamic scheduling, allowing quick adaptation to demand changes and supply chain fluctuations.

The integration of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is pivotal, fostering communication across devices like robotic arms and CNC machines within a centralized control system. This interconnectivity supports the development of a digital twin-a virtual counterpart of a factory allowing for risk-free simulation and optimization of production processes.

Adoptions of flexible manufacturing systems are expanding across varied industries requiring high customization and flexibility. The automotive industry, for instance, utilizes these systems to manufacture multiple vehicle models and parts on a unified assembly line, meeting market shifts and customized demands swiftly. Similarly, the aerospace sector exploits these systems for precision components like turbine blades. In electronics, which demands short product lifecycles and customization, flexible systems enhance the manufacturing of diverse devices and PCBs.

The report scrutinizes the global market for flexible manufacturing systems, covering regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and others. It segments the market by region, flexibility level, components, and industry, using 2024 as the base year, and offers insightful estimates from 2025 to 2030.

Report Scope

The report outlines key market trends, challenges, and the vendor landscape, including emerging technologies and relevant patents. It explores the ESG initiatives of major companies, offering profiles of leading market players.

The report includes:

47 data tables and 57 additional tables

A comprehensive overview of the global market trends

Historical revenue data for 2024, with estimates for 2025 and forecasts for 2030, including CAGRs

Analysis of market size and revenue growth prospects by industry segments

Evaluation of current and future market demand and competitive landscape insights

Covers evolving technologies, market potential, and ESG trends

Profiles of major industry players, including Siemens, ABB, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, and Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 158 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $15.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

ABB

Amada Co. Ltd.

Autodesk Inc.

Cytiva

Fanuc Corp.

G-Con Manufacturing Inc.

Gebr. Heller Maschinenfabrik GmbH

Jacobs

Leidos

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corp.

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Trevisan Machine Tool

