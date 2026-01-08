Flexible Manufacturing Systems Market Forecast to Reach $22.2 Billion by 2030: Emerging Trends and Investment Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Manufacturing Systems Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global flexible manufacturing systems market, valued at $14.2 billion in 2024, is set for a robust growth trajectory, reaching an estimated $22.2 billion by 2030. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2025 through 2030. Key technological advancements are propelling the industry forward, with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) enabling new levels of automation and efficiency. AI enhances real-time production optimization, predictive maintenance, and dynamic scheduling, allowing quick adaptation to demand changes and supply chain fluctuations.
The integration of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is pivotal, fostering communication across devices like robotic arms and CNC machines within a centralized control system. This interconnectivity supports the development of a digital twin-a virtual counterpart of a factory allowing for risk-free simulation and optimization of production processes.
Adoptions of flexible manufacturing systems are expanding across varied industries requiring high customization and flexibility. The automotive industry, for instance, utilizes these systems to manufacture multiple vehicle models and parts on a unified assembly line, meeting market shifts and customized demands swiftly. Similarly, the aerospace sector exploits these systems for precision components like turbine blades. In electronics, which demands short product lifecycles and customization, flexible systems enhance the manufacturing of diverse devices and PCBs.
The report scrutinizes the global market for flexible manufacturing systems, covering regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and others. It segments the market by region, flexibility level, components, and industry, using 2024 as the base year, and offers insightful estimates from 2025 to 2030.
Report Scope
The report outlines key market trends, challenges, and the vendor landscape, including emerging technologies and relevant patents. It explores the ESG initiatives of major companies, offering profiles of leading market players.
The report includes:
- 47 data tables and 57 additional tables
- A comprehensive overview of the global market trends
- Historical revenue data for 2024, with estimates for 2025 and forecasts for 2030, including CAGRs
- Analysis of market size and revenue growth prospects by industry segments
- Evaluation of current and future market demand and competitive landscape insights
- Covers evolving technologies, market potential, and ESG trends
- Profiles of major industry players, including Siemens, ABB, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, and Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|158
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$15.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$22.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- ABB
- Amada Co. Ltd.
- Autodesk Inc.
- Cytiva
- Fanuc Corp.
- G-Con Manufacturing Inc.
- Gebr. Heller Maschinenfabrik GmbH
- Jacobs
- Leidos
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Omron Corp.
- Rockwell Automation
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Trevisan Machine Tool
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5df9ys
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment