Catalyst Promotes Greg Griffith to Chief Technology Officer as Firm Continues to Build Out Senior Leadership Team

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC, a leading provider of alternative and innovative investment solutions, announced the promotion of Greg Griffith to Chief Technology Officer, effective January 1, 2026.

In his new role, Mr. Griffith will continue to guide the firm’s technology strategy and ensure its systems remain secure, scalable, and aligned with the firm’s long-term vision. He will continue to report to Michael Schoonover, the firm’s Chief Operating Officer.

“Since starting on Catalyst projects in 2012, Greg has consistently reflected our core values and has been a key contributor to the development of the firm’s IT infrastructure,” said Mr. Schoonover. “Leveraging his deep technical expertise, Greg took on responsibility for the IT function and built an infrastructure that has evolved with the increasing sophistication and cybersecurity necessary in today’s financial services industry.”

"I’m honored to step into the role of Chief Technology Officer,” said Mr. Griffith. “As the industry evolves, my focus remains on advancing secure, modern, data-driven systems that support our clients, strengthen risk management, and drive innovation that will help shape the firm’s future.”

Mr. Griffith has more than 20 years of experience, including 12 years with Catalyst Capital Advisors, and has a B.S. degree from Grand Valley State University.

