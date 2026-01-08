Diesel Generators: Global Market Outlook to 2030 Featuring Analysis of 15 Key Players

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diesel Generator Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global diesel generators market is on a growth trajectory, expected to expand from $22.2 billion in 2025 to $31.8 billion by 2030, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by an increasing demand for sustainable, reliable electricity sources and technological advancements in diesel engines and gensets. In response to environmental and energy security challenges, new gensets are being developed for higher power outputs, quieter operations, and cleaner emissions.

Hybrid power systems, combining diesel and battery energy storage, are becoming prevalent due to their ability to reduce fuel consumption and maintenance costs while optimizing diesel genset productivity. The integration of technologies like predictive maintenance, electronic control systems, and advanced data analytics in diesel gensets enhances remote monitoring, improves fuel efficiency, and lowers the risk of engine breakdowns. Smart gensets boast effective combustion, operational control, and load distribution through digital technologies.

As governments focus more on environmental regulations and emissions control, innovations in fuel system efficiency, engine modifications, and digital controls are set to boost engine performance, increase energy efficiency, and improve fuel economy. These technological shifts align with industry trends toward cleaner and more efficient energy solutions.

The report evaluates the global diesel generator market by providing an analysis of global revenue, with projections for CAGR from 2025 to 2030. It offers qualitative and quantitative insights into market segments such as power ratings, applications, and end users, with a regional analysis covering the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report examines emerging technologies, recent developments, patents, and corporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. Macroeconomic factors, including U.S. tariffs and raw material price impacts, are assessed, along with market shares of leading companies and their strategic initiatives. All market values are presented in U.S. dollars. Key insights are supported by 59 data tables and 47 additional tables.

An overview of the global diesel generator market, highlighting historical revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, and forecasts through 2029, with CAGR projections up to 2030.

Analysis of current market size, revenue growth prospects, and market share by portability, power rating, application, end-user, and region.

A review of market opportunities using Porter's Five Forces model and industry supply chain analysis, considering both micro- and macro-environmental factors.

Coverage of evolving technologies, market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, regulatory frameworks, and ESG trends.

Identification of companies best positioned to meet market demands, including proprietary technologies, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and other strategic alliances.

Descriptive profiles of leading global companies, such as Cummins Inc., Caterpillar, Rolls-Royce plc, Generac Power Systems Inc., and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $22.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

