AI in Manufacturing: Global Markets, Trends, Competitive Strategies and Investment Opportunities to 2030 - A $35.8 Billion Industry

The global market for artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing is projected to escalate significantly, with an anticipated increase from $7 billion in 2025 to $35.8 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.7%. The strategic implementation of AI technologies in manufacturing streamlines operations, enhances product quality, and optimizes decision-making processes, thereby driving substantial business growth.

Key advantages of AI integration include elevated efficiency and productivity, improved quality control, predictive maintenance capabilities, enhanced demand forecasting, real-time data analysis, and superior supply chain management. Factors such as the demand for production and process optimization, the surge in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and automation technologies, and considerable investments from leading companies and startups in AI-based solutions are pivotal in propelling market expansion.

As AI adoption for supply chain optimization and predictive maintenance gains traction, manufacturers gain deeper insights into production processes, unlocking strategic opportunities. These advancements contribute to reshaping the landscape of smart manufacturing, delivering significant operational efficiencies and cost reductions, while expanding the potential for the industry.

Report Scope

This comprehensive report provides an analysis of the global AI in manufacturing market segmented by component, technology, application, and end-use industry. It explores the technological, regulatory, competitive, and economic factors shaping the market. Detailed patent analysis offers insights into competitive dynamics, alongside a regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America.

The report evaluates current and future factors influencing demand, with the year 2024 as the base year, projections initiated in 2025, and forecasts extending through 2030. All market values are expressed in million dollars.

Report Includes:

73 data tables and 56 additional tables

In-depth analysis of global market trends with revenue data for 2024 and projections through 2030

Market size and revenue growth prospects, with shared analysis by component, technology type, application, end-user industry, and region

Insights into market dynamics, opportunities, deterrents, technological advancements, and regulatory impacts

Analysis of U.S. tariff laws' impact on the global market

Porter's Five Forces model and global supply chain analysis

Case studies on AI implementation in manufacturing

Relevant patent analysis featuring key patents

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments

Industry structure analysis, including market shares, strategic initiatives, M&A activity, and venture funding outlook

Profiles of leading companies, including Microsoft, Amazon Web Services Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.), Rockwell Automation, and Siemens

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $35.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 38.7% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

GE Vernova

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

Micron Technology Inc.

Microsoft

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nvidia Corp.

Oracle

Rockwell Automation

Salesforce Inc.

SAP SE

Siemens

