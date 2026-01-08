TreasureNFT Related Services Data Migration NOVA Platform Global Restart Plan Officially Launched

New York, USA, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In December 2025, amid the continued recovery of the global digital asset market, with institutional adoption rates rising to 75%, TreasureNFT officially announced the completion of a nine-month system maintenance and deep restructuring. All historical services and user assets have been 100% securely migrated to the new operating entity, NOVA platform. This global restart plan is based on a new technical architecture, stricter security mechanisms, and strategic resource support from leading global asset management institution BlackRock, marking TreasureNFT's full transformation from a single NFT project to a sustainable global digital asset ecosystem.





After nine months of closed-door upgrades, TreasureNFT has completely and losslessly migrated original user data, asset records, and team structures to the NOVA platform. This process adopted a combination of multi-signature cold storage, on-chain snapshots, and third-party audits to ensure every historical asset is traceable and verifiable. The head of the NOVA platform stated that this migration is not just a simple technical relocation, but a comprehensive reshaping of the entire ecosystem strategy: in the future, it will focus on asset security, user experience, and compliant development to propel the platform toward becoming the world's largest NFT trading ecosystem.

To ensure users can seamlessly continue their rights in the new system, the NOVA platform has launched a unified account activation mechanism. Users only need to pay a 60 USDT activation fee to complete the restoration of original assets, activation of new earning features, and reconstruction of account security structures through automated smart contracts. This fee will be directly used to support the platform's long-term operations and on-chain verification costs. The official emphasized that unactivated accounts will temporarily be unable to participate in asset verification and subsequent earning releases, and this design aims to establish an independent, auditable security file for each user.





Upon completion of activation, users will immediately unlock the NOVA platform's newly designed multi-tier earning system. Taking 10,000 USDT assets as an example, users can receive 1 USDT daily fixed subsidy as long-term base earnings; at the same time, enable 1.5% daily staking earnings (i.e., 150 USDT daily); the platform also sets a phased asset release mechanism of 20% in 6 months, 30% in 9 months, and 50% in 12 months to ensure a balance between fund security and liquidity. Balances exceeding 60

USDT users can directly enter the NFT trading market and enjoy algorithm-driven ultra-low slippage spread earnings; users with team relationships will also receive additional team commissions, with commission ratios dynamically adjusted based on levels.

In response to some users' feedback about "unable to find superiors," the NOVA platform has implemented fully automated on-chain recognition and binding. Users only need to log in again using their original TreasureNFT credentials, and the system will automatically restore the complete team hierarchy and historical relationships during activation, without any manual intervention. This feature has been deeply optimized by the smart contract team supported by BlackRock, ensuring zero errors and zero disputes in the migration process.

In terms of stability and transparency, the NOVA platform has completed a full reconstruction of the underlying technical architecture. Global payment channels adopt Circle USDC real-time settlement channels, combined with Fireblocks institutional-grade custody, and all earning rules are based on real-time on-chain data, allowing users to verify each other at any time. The platform emphasizes that the restarted system now has the capability to support global operations, with a risk control system reaching bank-level standards, effectively resisting hacker attacks and extreme market fluctuations.

Looking ahead to the next six months, the NOVA platform has entered a new high-speed advancement cycle. The official confirmed that within 180 days, it will initiate global listing preparations premised on compliance, during which it will focus on technological iterations, ecosystem partner expansions, regional market recoveries, and capital structure transparency processes. The platform will also continue to announce verifiable phased results, allowing every user to clearly see the real progress of ecosystem development.

At the press conference, the NOVA platform made a solemn commitment to global users: it will complete capital structure optimization within six months and evaluate providing activation fee refunds and one-time asset withdrawal facilitation policies for eligible users. At the same time, it will initiate a new round of earning model optimization assessments, aiming to increase the overall earning rate by 5%-10% or even higher under risk-controllable and compliant frameworks. All plans will be premised on regulatory allowances and formally announced to global users in sequence.





From a community project in 2023 to a global platform strategically led by BlackRock in 2025, TreasureNFT has proven with actions the true direction of the NFT 2.0 era—not short-term speculation, but sustainable ecosystem building. The NOVA platform not only carries the trust of millions of users but also bears the historical mission of the entire industry transforming from "collectibles" to "on-chain rights assets." In the next 6-12 months, with the advancement of global listing processes and the continuous inflow of institutional funds, the NOVA platform is expected to become the most competitive NFT trading infrastructure outside of OpenSea and bring a brand-new digital asset value experience to global users.

The TreasureNFT team deeply understands the anxiety and waiting experienced by some users during the past nine months of upgrades, so it has chosen to restart the platform in the most transparent and systematic way. Whether you are an early core user or a newly joined global player, the NOVA platform is ready to embark with you on the next journey that is safer, more transparent, and more rewarding.

