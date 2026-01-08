Regulated information

Half-year report on Pluxee N.V.’s liquidity contract as of December 31, 2025

Issy-les-Moulineaux, France, January 8, 2026

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entered into by Pluxee N.V. with BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2025:

223,196 Pluxee N.V. ordinary shares

€6,037,935

For the second half of 2025, during the period from July 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025, the following transactions were performed:

Purchasing of 444,312 ordinary shares amounting to €7,487,635 (2,720 transactions).

Disposal of 416,717 ordinary shares amounting to €7,066,172 (2,358 transactions).

It is hereby specified that the liquidity contract was suspended as of October 31, 2025, for the duration of the share buyback program of 100 million euros launched by Pluxee from October 31, 2025, until no later than June 30, 2026.

It is reminded that:

In the previous half-yearly report as of June 30, 2025, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

198,165 Pluxee N.V. ordinary shares

€6,347,475



During the period from January 1, 2025, to June 30, 2025, the following transactions were performed:

Purchasing of 718,910 ordinary shares amounting to €14,773,178 (4,467 transactions).

Disposal of 719,962 ordinary shares amounting to €15,127,389 (4,431 transactions).

The following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of February 1, 2024 (start of contract):

€10,000,000

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million consumers and 1.7 million merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media



Cecilia de Pierrebourg

+33 6 03 30 46 98

cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com Analysts and Investors



Pauline Bireaud

+ 33 6 22 58 83 51

pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

