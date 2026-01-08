Kinepolis Group NV

Press release

Regulated information

Publication of a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

8 January 2026, 17h45

On 5 January 2026, Kinepolis Group NV has received a transparency notification from BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding, notifying that, following a transfer of securities with voting rights, the companies that are controlled by it own 2.99% of the voting rights attached to shares of Kinepolis Group NV, and therefore the threshold of 3% has been crossed downwards.

The notification contains the following information:

Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Person subject to the notification requirement: BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding

Transaction date: 30 December 2025

Relevant threshold: 3%

Denominator: 27 365 197



Notification details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities BNP Paribas Asset

Management Holding 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% BNP Paribas Asset

Management Europe SAS 836 370 818 347 0 2.99% 0.00% Subtotal 836 370 818 347 0 2.99% Total 818 347 2.99%

The chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held as well as the aforementioned notification and the regulated release can be consulted on the website of Kinepolis Group via this link.

Total capital Kinepolis Group NV: 18 952 288.41 €

Number of securities with voting rights in Kinepolis Group NV: 27 365 197

Number of voting rights in Kinepolis Group NV: 27 365 197

In Article 8 of the Articles of Association of Kinepolis Group NV, the notification thresholds are fixed at 3%, 5% and multiples of 5%.

Contact

Kinepolis Investor Relations

+32 (0)9 241 00 22

investor-relations@kinepolis.com