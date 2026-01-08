Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Forecast, 2025-2035, Featuring IDEXX Labs, Zoetis, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Virbac, bioMerieux and More

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Technology, Product, Animal Type, Infection Type, End user, Country, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



One of the key drivers of the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market is the rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases. Zoonotic diseases those transmitted from animals to humans pose significant public health risks and have prompted increased surveillance and diagnostic efforts in veterinary medicine.



The growing awareness of these risks has led to heightened demand for rapid and accurate diagnostic tools to detect infections in both companion animals and livestock. This trend is particularly evident in regions like North America, where the increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases is driving the adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies such as molecular diagnostics, point-of-care testing, and next-generation sequencing.



Despite the growth of the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market, several challenges persist. One of the primary challenges is the high cost of diagnostic tests and advanced technologies. While molecular diagnostics, PCR assays, and next-generation sequencing provide highly accurate results, they require significant investment in equipment, reagents, and training. This high cost can be a barrier for many veterinary clinics, especially in low-resource settings or for smaller practices. Additionally, the complexity of these technologies demands skilled professionals, further increasing the cost of implementation.



Another challenge is the lack of standardized regulations and uniformity in diagnostic practices across different regions. Inconsistent regulatory standards can lead to variations in the quality and availability of diagnostic tools, affecting their widespread adoption. There is also a need for more global coordination to ensure that diagnostic tools meet international standards, particularly in areas prone to zoonotic outbreaks.



Furthermore, the slow adoption of new technologies in certain markets due to factors such as resistance to change and lack of awareness about advanced diagnostic capabilities contributes to slower market growth in some regions. Overcoming these challenges is crucial for ensuring equitable access to high-quality diagnostics and improving animal health management worldwide.



The global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics market is highly competitive, with major players such as IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Zoetis, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Virbac, bioMerieux S.A., Heska Corporation, Neogen Corporation, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Agrolabo S.p.A., Indical Bioscience GmbH (Qiagen N.V.), and BioChek (bioMerieux) leading the way.



These companies are focused on developing advanced diagnostic solutions to address the growing need for accurate and timely detection of infectious diseases in animals. Their diverse product portfolios include molecular diagnostics, immunodiagnostics, and rapid testing kits, catering to a wide range of veterinary applications. The increasing demand for animal health management, rising awareness of zoonotic diseases, and advancements in diagnostic technology are fueling competition and innovation in the market, further enhancing the availability and effectiveness of veterinary diagnostics.



Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by Technology

Immunodiagnostics Lateral Flow Assays Elisa Tests Other Immunodiagnostic Products

Molecular Diagnostics

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Microarrays Other Molecular Diagnostic Products

Other Technologies

Segmentation 2: by Product

Consumables, Reagents & Kits

Equipment & Instruments

Segmentation 3: by Animal Type

Companion Animals Dogs Cats Horses Other Companion Animals

Food-Producing Animals Cattle Swine Poultry Other food-producing animals



Segmentation 4: by Infection Type

Companion Animals Viral infections Bacterial infections Parasitic infections Other infections

Food-Producing Animals Viral infections Bacterial infections Parasitic infections Other infections



Segmentation 5: by End User

Veterinary Reference Laboratories

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Point-Of-Care/ In-House Testing

Veterinary Research Institutes & Universities

Segmentation 6: by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

One of the most significant emerging trends in the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies into diagnostic platforms. These advancements are enhancing the accuracy, speed, and efficiency of diagnostics, particularly in point-of-care settings.



AI and ML algorithms enable the analysis of complex data sets, such as imaging and genomic information, to identify pathogens and predict disease outbreaks more effectively. For instance, AI-powered diagnostic tools can assist veterinarians in detecting infections in companion animals and livestock at earlier stages, leading to timely interventions and improved animal health outcomes.



The adoption of AI and ML is also facilitating the development of rapid diagnostic tests that can be used in field settings, reducing the reliance on centralized laboratories and enabling quicker decision-making. This trend is particularly beneficial in regions with limited access to veterinary diagnostic infrastructure.



Overall, the incorporation of AI and ML into veterinary diagnostics is transforming the landscape of animal healthcare, making disease detection more accessible and efficient, and supporting better management of infectious diseases in animals.

Company Profiles

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Zoetis

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Virbac

bioMerieux S.A.

Heska Corporation

Neogen Corporation

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Agrolabo S.p.A.

Indical Bioscience GmbH (Qiagen N.V.)

BioChek (bioMerieux)

Antech Diagnostics, Inc.

IDVet

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

