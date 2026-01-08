Ajax’s Former MP, Rene Soetens Announces Candidacy for Conservative Party National Council

AJAX, Ontario, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former Member of Parliament (MP), Rene Soetens has officially announced his candidacy for the National Council of the Conservative Party of Canada. Drawing on nearly five decades of involvement in the Party, Soetens is seeking the role to help strengthen internal communication, elevate grassroots voices, and modernize systems as Conservatives prepare for future federal elections.

Having served both in public office and in senior business leadership roles, Soetens brings more than 40 years of experience in governance, operations, and organizational leadership. His candidacy is focused on supporting local riding associations, improving national-local collaboration, and ensuring Party members remain informed, engaged, and aligned.

The National Council plays a key role in guiding party governance, representing riding associations, and helping shape strategy, training, and communication at the national level. Soetens believes strong, well-supported delegates are essential to maintaining a united, election-ready Conservative Party.

“As someone who has been involved with the Conservative Party for nearly five decades, I know how important it is that our members feel heard and represented,” says Rene Soetens. “National Council delegates help bridge the gap between local riding associations and national leadership. I am committed to strengthening that connection so our Party can move forward with clarity, collaboration, and purpose.”

He previously served as Director and President of the Rotary Club of Ajax and sat on the boards of the Ajax Municipal Housing Corp, the Ajax Pickering Hospital Foundation, and the Controlled Environmental Testing Organization (CETA International). He is also the former President of CON-TEST, a national environmental testing company, bringing extensive governance and operational expertise to his candidacy.

Voting for National Council delegates will take place during the Conservative Party Convention on January 29, 2026. Additional information about the convention is available at www.cpc26.ca .

To learn more about Rene Soetens and his campaign visit www.renesoetens.ca . For direct media inquiries, please contact, Rene4NatCouncil@outlook.com .

About Rene Soetens

Rene Soetens is a former Member of Parliament, business leader, and community advocate with more than four decades of leadership experience. His mission is to strengthen communication within the Conservative Party of Canada and help build a more unified, modern, and election-ready movement.