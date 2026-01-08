Books Market Intelligence Report 2025-2033: Shares, Pricing Benchmarks, Competitive Strategies, Value Chain Analysis

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Books Market Report by Type, Category, Format, Distribution Channel, Countries and Company Analysis 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Books Market is estimated to grow to US$ 213.02 billion by 2033 from US$ 148.76 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 4.07% from 2025 to 2033. Market expansion is driven by increasing literacy levels, content digitalization, and growing e-commerce platforms. Demand for printed and e-books, audiobooks, and education books continues to remain high in both developed and developing markets globally.

Growth Drivers in the Global Books Market



Increasing Literacy Rates and Education Demand

Global literacy programs and the rising emphasis on education are key drivers for the books market. Developing countries like India, China, and African nations are experiencing rising literacy rates, which is boosting demand for educational and academic books. Governments and NGOs supporting literacy programs are also funding expansion in the market. The trend is especially robust within the school and higher education segments, increasing steady book consumption globally. For those 15 years and older, the overall literacy rate for males and females is 86.3%. The male literacy rate stands at 90%, with females at 82.7%, closely behind. There are significant differences between nations. Developed countries have a consistently high adult literacy rate of 96% and higher, and the least developed nations have an average literacy rate of only 65%. Certain countries, such as Andorra, Finland, Greenland, and others, have achieved 100% literacy due to robust education systems, government efforts, and large investments in education.

Digital Transformation and Adoption of E-Books

The popularity of digital books, audiobooks, and e-platforms such as Kindle, Audible, and Scribd transformed the international book industry. Readers are now able to access instantly, carry, and afford a book wherever they go, which is luring young and technology-crazy consumers. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated digital adoption, while subscription-based e-book services and self-publishing platforms continue to fuel market growth, ensuring global accessibility for authors and readers alike. In April 2024, Rakuten, the prominent Japanese tech conglomerate, unveiled its latest lineup of Kobo ebook readers, featuring two models sporting vibrant color displays. These latest devices are designed to improve the reading experience through better screen technology and other features specifically for voracious readers.

Entertainment and Leisure Reading Growth

Books are a leading source of entertainment and cultural participation, with fiction, fantasy, and thrillers genres fueling consumer demand. Social media and book review forums, such as Goodreads and BookTok, shape reading trends worldwide. The increase in demand for translated literature, literary festivals, and collectibles also adds to market growth, attracting leisure readers as well as serious literary buffs. A University of Sussex study conducted in July 2024 discovered that reading for a mere six minutes lowers stress levels by 68%, higher than listening to music or walking. This is particularly crucial for exam-stressed, deadline-stressed, as well as socially stressed students since leisure reading provides them with a mental break and relaxation.

Challenges in the Global Books Market



Competition from Digital Entertainment

The rise of streaming services, social media, and online gaming is deflecting attention from book-reading habits. Younger groups of people are turning more towards visual and interactive forms of entertainment in place of books, making it difficult for publishers to retain readers. To combat this, the sector has to innovate using audiobooks, interactive e-books, and multimedia formats to keep pace with changing consumer trends.

High Production Costs and Distribution Barriers

Publishing, warehousing, and worldwide distribution of hard copies of books are costly. Increased paper and shipping costs, combined with supply chain disruptions, present challenges for publishers. Small publishers and independent authors especially find it difficult to enter markets because of minimal distribution channels. Converting to digital eases some of the challenges, yet print books dominate much of the world, keeping cost pressures alive.

