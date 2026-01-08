Ireland Walk Hike Bike Unveils Industry Report on The Rise of Walking & Cycling Tourism in Ireland

Kerry, Ireland, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ireland Walk Hike Bike, a leader in crafting unforgettable Irish journeys since 1994, has announced the release of a comprehensive industry report titled "The Rise of Walking & Cycling Tourism in Ireland." This report delves into the burgeoning trend of walking and cycling tourism, highlighting its significance and impact on Ireland's tourism landscape.

Walking Holidays in Ireland

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the factors driving the growth of walking and cycling tourism in Ireland. It explores how these activities have become integral to the travel experiences of both domestic and international tourists, offering a unique way to explore Ireland's stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage.

The report is structured around four key threads: tourism demand, routes and places, everyday movement and sustainability, and real-world traveler choices. It provides a comprehensive overview of Ireland's visitor economy, highlighting how walking and cycling fit into the broader activity choices of tourists. The report also emphasizes the importance of Ireland's trail, greenway, and cycle network, which are crucial for supporting multi-day trips.

"Ireland is uniquely positioned to offer an authentic outdoor experience that aligns with global trends towards sustainable travel," said Maurice Whelan, the Managing Director of Ireland Walk Hike Bike. "Our report underscores the significant investments being made in trails and greenways, which not only enhance the visitor experience but also contribute to local economies."

The report's "stats at a glance" section provides quick insights into the scale of tourism, participation rates in hiking and cycling, and the infrastructure supporting these activities. It concludes with a compelling takeaway: demand is large, participation is mainstream, and the infrastructure backbone is expanding, making multi-day trips more accessible.

Drawing on data from Fáilte Ireland, Tourism Ireland, and the Central Statistics Office, the report outlines the scale, mix, and seasonality of tourism in Ireland. It highlights the significant role of holiday travel in inbound tourism and the dominance of peak season for multi-day itineraries.

The report also addresses the relevance of long-haul markets, particularly the US, which are vital due to their longer stays and higher spending. It underscores the alignment of these markets with Ireland's hiking and national park offerings.

Infrastructure developments are a focal point, with detailed coverage of the National Trails Register, Walks Scheme expansion, and the National Cycle Network. These initiatives are pivotal in translating tourism demand into scalable, deliverable experiences.

Finally, the report offers proprietary insights from Ireland Walk Hike Bike's booking data, providing practical planning guidance for travelers. It highlights popular routes, seasonality trends, and the comprehensive support offered to guests, reinforcing Ireland Walk Hike Bike's role in shaping the future of outdoor tourism in Ireland.

About Ireland Walk Hike Bike

Ireland Walk Hike Bike has been creating memorable Irish journeys since 1994, helping travellers experience the country’s landscapes, culture, and warm local welcome. Whether you choose a self-guided hiking tour, a cycling holiday, or a guided adventure, you can expect a smooth, well-supported trip from start to finish. Each itinerary is carefully planned with hand-picked accommodation, detailed route notes, and experienced guides where needed, giving you the freedom to explore at your own pace. From classic routes like the Wicklow Way, Dingle Way, and the Ring of Kerry to quieter hidden gems, Ireland Walk Hike Bike blends adventure and comfort for an authentic outdoor experience in Ireland.

