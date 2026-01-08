Hermès International: Situation of the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2025













Paris, 08 January 2026





HALF YEARLY SITUATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT





In connection with the liquidity contract signed between Hermès International and BNP Paribas, outstanding means as of the trading date of December 31, 2025, amounted to:





. 4,618 shares Hermès International

. €15,708,069





During the 2nd half of the year, total trades were:





Buy: 73,749 shares, (2,816 transactions) €159,697,360

Sell: 72,547 shares, (3,444 transactions) €157,514,941





As of the previous half yearly situation (as of June 30, 2025) outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:





. 3,416 shares Hermès International

. €17,719,592





During the 1st half of the year, total trades were:

Buy: 87,824 shares, (3,264 transactions) €216,547,071

Sell: 85,073 shares, (3,835 transactions) €210,013,542

As of July 1, 2021, first time application of the AMF 2021-01 decision dated June 22, 2021, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:





. 496 shares Hermès International

. €18,278,671







As of December 31, 2018, first time application of the AMF 2018-01 decision dated July 2, 2018, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:





. 9,166 shares Hermès International