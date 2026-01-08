Hermès International: Situation of the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2025

Paris, 08 January 2026

 
HALF YEARLY SITUATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

 
In connection with the liquidity contract signed between Hermès International and BNP Paribas, outstanding means as of the trading date of December 31, 2025, amounted to:

 
. 4,618 shares Hermès International
. €15,708,069

 
During the 2nd half of the year, total trades were:

 
Buy: 73,749 shares, (2,816 transactions)            €159,697,360
Sell:   72,547 shares, (3,444 transactions)               €157,514,941

 
 
As of the previous half yearly situation (as of June 30, 2025) outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:

 
. 3,416 shares Hermès International
. €17,719,592

 
During the 1st half of the year, total trades were:
Buy: 87,824 shares, (3,264 transactions)             €216,547,071
Sell: 85,073 shares, (3,835 transactions) €210,013,542
 
 
As of July 1, 2021, first time application of the AMF 2021-01 decision dated June 22, 2021, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:

 
. 496 shares Hermès International
. €18,278,671
 

 
As of December 31, 2018, first time application of the AMF 2018-01 decision dated July 2, 2018, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:

 
. 9,166 shares Hermès International
. €10,762,173

