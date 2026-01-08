Rexel: biannual sharebuyback program at December 31, 2025

BIANNUAL UPDATE OF THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT BETWEEN REXEL AND NATIXIS-ODDO BHF (2025/12/31)


Under the terms of the liquidity and market monitoring agreement concluded with NATIXIS ODDO BHF and covering Rexel shares, on December 31, 2025 the following resources were included in the liquidity account: 

- 145,920 REXEL shares 

- € 18,308,308.04 

It is reminded that at the date of implementation of the agreement, the liquidity account contained the following resources: 

- 626,370 REXEL shares 

- € 8,211,228.57

During the period from July 1st, 2025 to December 31, 2025 were executed: 

- 11,003 purchase transactions 

- 10,183 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented: 

- 3,364,791 REXEL shares and €95,656,722.5 in purchases 

- 3,382,857 REXEL shares and €96,993,172.25 in sales  

The transaction details are provided below.

  

 PURCHASESSALES
DateNumber of transactions -purchasesOf which number of shares - purchasesFor an amount of Number of transactions - salesOf which number of shares - sales For an amount of
Total11 003,003 364 791,0095 656 722,510 183,003 382 857,0096 993 172,25
01/07/20258836769950816,09 64731
02/07/20257326247681342,45 9133117
03/07/202510128725751577,83 369462
04/07/2025136504561287733,9 00
07/07/20257531881809739,03 144731
08/07/20254418331464644,76 3717867
09/07/2025264416975,84 15882004
10/07/2025116083160959,93 206173
11/07/2025149473081240937,73 00
14/07/20256219400505448,8 7429462
15/07/20255621743569375,65 6828386
16/07/2025124492291270535,24 249462
17/07/20255818324480730,14 14075696
18/07/20255018324488059,74 6723655
21/07/20254420577547328,67 6628386
22/07/2025190618741609956,22 00
23/07/2025000 17170965
24/07/20255722905615915,45 9630048
25/07/202596520671380670,47 00
28/07/2025153549721453642,92 5423655
29/07/20254519068519137,88 178128197
30/07/202592419801154474,03 7527426
31/07/2025140679641835966,31 114571
01/08/2025169595531555203,69 3841461
04/08/202511129581770639,81 8318714
05/08/2025137400001030082,96 3110000
06/08/202511325000642999,72 17535000
07/08/20254010000257549,76 19235000
08/08/20251125,96 14735000
11/08/20256112500327075,14 195001
12/08/20255515000393450,15 14935000
13/08/20257815000396250,1 4415000
14/08/20251126,69 19247500
15/08/20251081522494,01 9425001
18/08/20255115000414200,02 61001
19/08/20251127,44 14037500
20/08/2025324575001594066,4 14525000
21/08/202511327500755375,27 6517500
22/08/202512250169052,4 20750000
25/08/2025125400001118350 00
26/08/20258332271860485,51 12133457
27/08/20258217500472925 00
28/08/2025195000136425 9746543
29/08/20255612500346100 7451989
01/09/20256012500345875 4513011
02/09/2025291807672203608,82 9642000
03/09/2025419502259024,52 12333000
04/09/20255914253390674,73 6120000
05/09/2025160390081077290,96 6520000
08/09/2025000 15940000
09/09/202510333257937171,18 4310000
10/09/2025129380081054151,88 7718236
11/09/20257924261666319,31 5520000
12/09/202511533483916074,72 11225000
15/09/2025000 13341764
16/09/20256216373456283,33 3415000
17/09/202510831137865872,46 215000
18/09/2025219502267196,24 12845000
19/09/20258423755667610,52 115000
22/09/2025218475101317927,4 00
23/09/20253714253397326,13 11440000
24/09/2025218725331968301,81 25000
25/09/2025156406291087051,89 3510000
26/09/2025000 23755000
29/09/2025234751130700,01 8720000
30/09/2025137532571460589,71 9020000
01/10/20256023756657471,18 10225001
02/10/20256919004536577,94 15147009
03/10/20257419004538953,44 12854260
06/10/2025208770122154129,82 4010000
07/10/20257919004529451,44 175000
08/10/2025389502265675,92 15065000
09/10/2025219502270331,9 10426764
10/10/202512733257936754,67 6850000
13/10/2025128362571017458,97 12530000
14/10/202513628506796077,56 11935000
15/10/2025227665141942398,84 6656310
16/10/2025159522611478653,73 18766934
17/10/2025153600001687512,44 10640000
20/10/20252910001285828,56 18851843
21/10/202510432500932150,24 13832500
22/10/2025194464691328654,64 13441186
23/10/2025103440041274855,84 258343
24/10/202532345021002378,12 12333372
27/10/20258527311804191,19 228343
28/10/20254717269504839,99 114338
29/10/2025000 11533815
30/10/2025140380081130167,88 5622248
31/10/2025389502284679,92 7125029
03/11/20255814253427685,02 228343
04/11/2025175475101401117,41 154781
05/11/20255217183500960,44 14043029
06/11/2025160427591246994,97 10864427
07/11/2025190570121666745,82 10538169
10/11/2025194751140677,11 13143108
11/11/2025204752140706,8 6314344
12/11/2025144751142577,51 9831951
13/11/2025234562611699644,81 00
14/11/20255615253460593,13 8858029
17/11/2025236512611551170,31 20369081
18/11/2025143665241997735,24 6326372
19/11/20255714175432011,95 5316029
20/11/20259024733768772,93 3814248
21/11/2025135428591308716,43 9328686
24/11/2025264816148374,46 4623905
25/11/2025244751147328,51 14138248
26/11/2025134751150654,21 328905
27/11/20257519004609743,34 275343
28/11/20258610000323407,6 6122000
01/12/202597335061085406,65 194924
02/12/20254523755769424,45 41231
03/12/20257119004614494,34 176155
04/12/2025144751154930,11 174924
05/12/20259528506938132,46 5917348
08/12/20255910000328633,11 6416732
09/12/202578387241270406,44 4013117
10/12/202510222004723201,44 4614924
11/12/2025000 15352579
12/12/2025127332571109786,09 6716386
15/12/20256614253470491,53 509812
16/12/20256919004622571,04 5713655
17/12/2025241950203149437,9 11747539
18/12/2025246406206812,36 15037310
19/12/2025239502311760,62 7214924
22/12/20254214753484946,13 7418655
23/12/20254814253471441,73 7514924
24/12/20251133,21 273731
29/12/2025199501316003,31 4714924
30/12/2025164752158289,12 628483
31/12/20256312501417883,5 6012615


