Rexel: biannual sharebuyback program at December 31, 2025

BIANNUAL UPDATE OF THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT BETWEEN REXEL AND NATIXIS-ODDO BHF (2025/12/31)
Under the terms of the liquidity and market monitoring agreement concluded with NATIXIS ODDO BHF and covering Rexel shares, on December 31, 2025 the following resources were included in the liquidity account:
- 145,920 REXEL shares
- € 18,308,308.04
It is reminded that at the date of implementation of the agreement, the liquidity account contained the following resources:
- 626,370 REXEL shares
- € 8,211,228.57
During the period from July 1st, 2025 to December 31, 2025 were executed:
- 11,003 purchase transactions
- 10,183 sale transactions
Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:
- 3,364,791 REXEL shares and €95,656,722.5 in purchases
- 3,382,857 REXEL shares and €96,993,172.25 in sales
The transaction details are provided below.
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Number of transactions -purchases
|Of which number of shares - purchases
|For an amount of
|Number of transactions - sales
|Of which number of shares - sales
|For an amount of
|Total
|11 003,00
|3 364 791,00
|95 656 722,5
|10 183,00
|3 382 857,00
|96 993 172,25
|01/07/2025
|88
|36769
|950816,09
|6
|4731
|02/07/2025
|73
|26247
|681342,45
|91
|33117
|03/07/2025
|101
|28725
|751577,83
|36
|9462
|04/07/2025
|136
|50456
|1287733,9
|0
|0
|07/07/2025
|75
|31881
|809739,03
|14
|4731
|08/07/2025
|44
|18331
|464644,76
|37
|17867
|09/07/2025
|2
|644
|16975,84
|158
|82004
|10/07/2025
|11
|6083
|160959,93
|20
|6173
|11/07/2025
|149
|47308
|1240937,73
|0
|0
|14/07/2025
|62
|19400
|505448,8
|74
|29462
|15/07/2025
|56
|21743
|569375,65
|68
|28386
|16/07/2025
|124
|49229
|1270535,24
|24
|9462
|17/07/2025
|58
|18324
|480730,14
|140
|75696
|18/07/2025
|50
|18324
|488059,74
|67
|23655
|21/07/2025
|44
|20577
|547328,67
|66
|28386
|22/07/2025
|190
|61874
|1609956,22
|0
|0
|23/07/2025
|0
|0
|0
|171
|70965
|24/07/2025
|57
|22905
|615915,45
|96
|30048
|25/07/2025
|96
|52067
|1380670,47
|0
|0
|28/07/2025
|153
|54972
|1453642,92
|54
|23655
|29/07/2025
|45
|19068
|519137,88
|178
|128197
|30/07/2025
|92
|41980
|1154474,03
|75
|27426
|31/07/2025
|140
|67964
|1835966,31
|11
|4571
|01/08/2025
|169
|59553
|1555203,69
|38
|41461
|04/08/2025
|111
|29581
|770639,81
|83
|18714
|05/08/2025
|137
|40000
|1030082,96
|31
|10000
|06/08/2025
|113
|25000
|642999,72
|175
|35000
|07/08/2025
|40
|10000
|257549,76
|192
|35000
|08/08/2025
|1
|1
|25,96
|147
|35000
|11/08/2025
|61
|12500
|327075,14
|19
|5001
|12/08/2025
|55
|15000
|393450,15
|149
|35000
|13/08/2025
|78
|15000
|396250,1
|44
|15000
|14/08/2025
|1
|1
|26,69
|192
|47500
|15/08/2025
|10
|815
|22494,01
|94
|25001
|18/08/2025
|51
|15000
|414200,02
|6
|1001
|19/08/2025
|1
|1
|27,44
|140
|37500
|20/08/2025
|324
|57500
|1594066,4
|145
|25000
|21/08/2025
|113
|27500
|755375,27
|65
|17500
|22/08/2025
|12
|2501
|69052,4
|207
|50000
|25/08/2025
|125
|40000
|1118350
|0
|0
|26/08/2025
|83
|32271
|860485,51
|121
|33457
|27/08/2025
|82
|17500
|472925
|0
|0
|28/08/2025
|19
|5000
|136425
|97
|46543
|29/08/2025
|56
|12500
|346100
|74
|51989
|01/09/2025
|60
|12500
|345875
|45
|13011
|02/09/2025
|291
|80767
|2203608,82
|96
|42000
|03/09/2025
|41
|9502
|259024,52
|123
|33000
|04/09/2025
|59
|14253
|390674,73
|61
|20000
|05/09/2025
|160
|39008
|1077290,96
|65
|20000
|08/09/2025
|0
|0
|0
|159
|40000
|09/09/2025
|103
|33257
|937171,18
|43
|10000
|10/09/2025
|129
|38008
|1054151,88
|77
|18236
|11/09/2025
|79
|24261
|666319,31
|55
|20000
|12/09/2025
|115
|33483
|916074,72
|112
|25000
|15/09/2025
|0
|0
|0
|133
|41764
|16/09/2025
|62
|16373
|456283,33
|34
|15000
|17/09/2025
|108
|31137
|865872,46
|21
|5000
|18/09/2025
|21
|9502
|267196,24
|128
|45000
|19/09/2025
|84
|23755
|667610,52
|11
|5000
|22/09/2025
|218
|47510
|1317927,4
|0
|0
|23/09/2025
|37
|14253
|397326,13
|114
|40000
|24/09/2025
|218
|72533
|1968301,81
|2
|5000
|25/09/2025
|156
|40629
|1087051,89
|35
|10000
|26/09/2025
|0
|0
|0
|237
|55000
|29/09/2025
|23
|4751
|130700,01
|87
|20000
|30/09/2025
|137
|53257
|1460589,71
|90
|20000
|01/10/2025
|60
|23756
|657471,18
|102
|25001
|02/10/2025
|69
|19004
|536577,94
|151
|47009
|03/10/2025
|74
|19004
|538953,44
|128
|54260
|06/10/2025
|208
|77012
|2154129,82
|40
|10000
|07/10/2025
|79
|19004
|529451,44
|17
|5000
|08/10/2025
|38
|9502
|265675,92
|150
|65000
|09/10/2025
|21
|9502
|270331,9
|104
|26764
|10/10/2025
|127
|33257
|936754,67
|68
|50000
|13/10/2025
|128
|36257
|1017458,97
|125
|30000
|14/10/2025
|136
|28506
|796077,56
|119
|35000
|15/10/2025
|227
|66514
|1942398,84
|66
|56310
|16/10/2025
|159
|52261
|1478653,73
|187
|66934
|17/10/2025
|153
|60000
|1687512,44
|106
|40000
|20/10/2025
|29
|10001
|285828,56
|188
|51843
|21/10/2025
|104
|32500
|932150,24
|138
|32500
|22/10/2025
|194
|46469
|1328654,64
|134
|41186
|23/10/2025
|103
|44004
|1274855,84
|25
|8343
|24/10/2025
|32
|34502
|1002378,12
|123
|33372
|27/10/2025
|85
|27311
|804191,19
|22
|8343
|28/10/2025
|47
|17269
|504839,99
|11
|4338
|29/10/2025
|0
|0
|0
|115
|33815
|30/10/2025
|140
|38008
|1130167,88
|56
|22248
|31/10/2025
|38
|9502
|284679,92
|71
|25029
|03/11/2025
|58
|14253
|427685,02
|22
|8343
|04/11/2025
|175
|47510
|1401117,41
|15
|4781
|05/11/2025
|52
|17183
|500960,44
|140
|43029
|06/11/2025
|160
|42759
|1246994,97
|108
|64427
|07/11/2025
|190
|57012
|1666745,82
|105
|38169
|10/11/2025
|19
|4751
|140677,11
|131
|43108
|11/11/2025
|20
|4752
|140706,8
|63
|14344
|12/11/2025
|14
|4751
|142577,51
|98
|31951
|13/11/2025
|234
|56261
|1699644,81
|0
|0
|14/11/2025
|56
|15253
|460593,13
|88
|58029
|17/11/2025
|236
|51261
|1551170,31
|203
|69081
|18/11/2025
|143
|66524
|1997735,24
|63
|26372
|19/11/2025
|57
|14175
|432011,95
|53
|16029
|20/11/2025
|90
|24733
|768772,93
|38
|14248
|21/11/2025
|135
|42859
|1308716,43
|93
|28686
|24/11/2025
|26
|4816
|148374,46
|46
|23905
|25/11/2025
|24
|4751
|147328,51
|141
|38248
|26/11/2025
|13
|4751
|150654,21
|32
|8905
|27/11/2025
|75
|19004
|609743,34
|27
|5343
|28/11/2025
|86
|10000
|323407,6
|61
|22000
|01/12/2025
|97
|33506
|1085406,65
|19
|4924
|02/12/2025
|45
|23755
|769424,45
|4
|1231
|03/12/2025
|71
|19004
|614494,34
|17
|6155
|04/12/2025
|14
|4751
|154930,11
|17
|4924
|05/12/2025
|95
|28506
|938132,46
|59
|17348
|08/12/2025
|59
|10000
|328633,11
|64
|16732
|09/12/2025
|78
|38724
|1270406,44
|40
|13117
|10/12/2025
|102
|22004
|723201,44
|46
|14924
|11/12/2025
|0
|0
|0
|153
|52579
|12/12/2025
|127
|33257
|1109786,09
|67
|16386
|15/12/2025
|66
|14253
|470491,53
|50
|9812
|16/12/2025
|69
|19004
|622571,04
|57
|13655
|17/12/2025
|241
|95020
|3149437,9
|117
|47539
|18/12/2025
|24
|6406
|206812,36
|150
|37310
|19/12/2025
|23
|9502
|311760,62
|72
|14924
|22/12/2025
|42
|14753
|484946,13
|74
|18655
|23/12/2025
|48
|14253
|471441,73
|75
|14924
|24/12/2025
|1
|1
|33,21
|27
|3731
|29/12/2025
|19
|9501
|316003,31
|47
|14924
|30/12/2025
|16
|4752
|158289,12
|62
|8483
|31/12/2025
|63
|12501
|417883,5
|60
|12615
|ABOUT REXEL GROUP
Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, non-residential, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, non-residential, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,950 branches in 17 countries, with more than 27,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €19.3 billion in 2024.
Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: MSCI World, CAC Next 20, SBF 120, CAC Large 60, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5 NR, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, and STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120 and Eurozone 120, STOXX® Global ESG Environmental Leaders, and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, in recognition of its performance in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en.
|CONTACTS
FINANCIAL ANALYSTS / INVESTORS
|Ludovic DEBAILLEUX
|+33 1 42 85 76 12
|ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com
PRESS
|Brunswick: Laurence FROST
|+33 6 31 65 57 06
|lfrost@brunswickgroup.com
Attachment