Rexel: biannual sharebuyback program at December 31, 2025

BIANNUAL UPDATE OF THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT BETWEEN REXEL AND NATIXIS-ODDO BHF (2025/12/31)





Under the terms of the liquidity and market monitoring agreement concluded with NATIXIS ODDO BHF and covering Rexel shares, on December 31, 2025 the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

- 145,920 REXEL shares

- € 18,308,308.04

It is reminded that at the date of implementation of the agreement, the liquidity account contained the following resources:

- 626,370 REXEL shares

- € 8,211,228.57

During the period from July 1st, 2025 to December 31, 2025 were executed:

- 11,003 purchase transactions

- 10,183 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

- 3,364,791 REXEL shares and €95,656,722.5 in purchases

- 3,382,857 REXEL shares and €96,993,172.25 in sales

The transaction details are provided below.

PURCHASES SALES Date Number of transactions -purchases Of which number of shares - purchases For an amount of Number of transactions - sales Of which number of shares - sales For an amount of Total 11 003,00 3 364 791,00 95 656 722,5 10 183,00 3 382 857,00 96 993 172,25 01/07/2025 88 36769 950816,09 6 4731 02/07/2025 73 26247 681342,45 91 33117 03/07/2025 101 28725 751577,83 36 9462 04/07/2025 136 50456 1287733,9 0 0 07/07/2025 75 31881 809739,03 14 4731 08/07/2025 44 18331 464644,76 37 17867 09/07/2025 2 644 16975,84 158 82004 10/07/2025 11 6083 160959,93 20 6173 11/07/2025 149 47308 1240937,73 0 0 14/07/2025 62 19400 505448,8 74 29462 15/07/2025 56 21743 569375,65 68 28386 16/07/2025 124 49229 1270535,24 24 9462 17/07/2025 58 18324 480730,14 140 75696 18/07/2025 50 18324 488059,74 67 23655 21/07/2025 44 20577 547328,67 66 28386 22/07/2025 190 61874 1609956,22 0 0 23/07/2025 0 0 0 171 70965 24/07/2025 57 22905 615915,45 96 30048 25/07/2025 96 52067 1380670,47 0 0 28/07/2025 153 54972 1453642,92 54 23655 29/07/2025 45 19068 519137,88 178 128197 30/07/2025 92 41980 1154474,03 75 27426 31/07/2025 140 67964 1835966,31 11 4571 01/08/2025 169 59553 1555203,69 38 41461 04/08/2025 111 29581 770639,81 83 18714 05/08/2025 137 40000 1030082,96 31 10000 06/08/2025 113 25000 642999,72 175 35000 07/08/2025 40 10000 257549,76 192 35000 08/08/2025 1 1 25,96 147 35000 11/08/2025 61 12500 327075,14 19 5001 12/08/2025 55 15000 393450,15 149 35000 13/08/2025 78 15000 396250,1 44 15000 14/08/2025 1 1 26,69 192 47500 15/08/2025 10 815 22494,01 94 25001 18/08/2025 51 15000 414200,02 6 1001 19/08/2025 1 1 27,44 140 37500 20/08/2025 324 57500 1594066,4 145 25000 21/08/2025 113 27500 755375,27 65 17500 22/08/2025 12 2501 69052,4 207 50000 25/08/2025 125 40000 1118350 0 0 26/08/2025 83 32271 860485,51 121 33457 27/08/2025 82 17500 472925 0 0 28/08/2025 19 5000 136425 97 46543 29/08/2025 56 12500 346100 74 51989 01/09/2025 60 12500 345875 45 13011 02/09/2025 291 80767 2203608,82 96 42000 03/09/2025 41 9502 259024,52 123 33000 04/09/2025 59 14253 390674,73 61 20000 05/09/2025 160 39008 1077290,96 65 20000 08/09/2025 0 0 0 159 40000 09/09/2025 103 33257 937171,18 43 10000 10/09/2025 129 38008 1054151,88 77 18236 11/09/2025 79 24261 666319,31 55 20000 12/09/2025 115 33483 916074,72 112 25000 15/09/2025 0 0 0 133 41764 16/09/2025 62 16373 456283,33 34 15000 17/09/2025 108 31137 865872,46 21 5000 18/09/2025 21 9502 267196,24 128 45000 19/09/2025 84 23755 667610,52 11 5000 22/09/2025 218 47510 1317927,4 0 0 23/09/2025 37 14253 397326,13 114 40000 24/09/2025 218 72533 1968301,81 2 5000 25/09/2025 156 40629 1087051,89 35 10000 26/09/2025 0 0 0 237 55000 29/09/2025 23 4751 130700,01 87 20000 30/09/2025 137 53257 1460589,71 90 20000 01/10/2025 60 23756 657471,18 102 25001 02/10/2025 69 19004 536577,94 151 47009 03/10/2025 74 19004 538953,44 128 54260 06/10/2025 208 77012 2154129,82 40 10000 07/10/2025 79 19004 529451,44 17 5000 08/10/2025 38 9502 265675,92 150 65000 09/10/2025 21 9502 270331,9 104 26764 10/10/2025 127 33257 936754,67 68 50000 13/10/2025 128 36257 1017458,97 125 30000 14/10/2025 136 28506 796077,56 119 35000 15/10/2025 227 66514 1942398,84 66 56310 16/10/2025 159 52261 1478653,73 187 66934 17/10/2025 153 60000 1687512,44 106 40000 20/10/2025 29 10001 285828,56 188 51843 21/10/2025 104 32500 932150,24 138 32500 22/10/2025 194 46469 1328654,64 134 41186 23/10/2025 103 44004 1274855,84 25 8343 24/10/2025 32 34502 1002378,12 123 33372 27/10/2025 85 27311 804191,19 22 8343 28/10/2025 47 17269 504839,99 11 4338 29/10/2025 0 0 0 115 33815 30/10/2025 140 38008 1130167,88 56 22248 31/10/2025 38 9502 284679,92 71 25029 03/11/2025 58 14253 427685,02 22 8343 04/11/2025 175 47510 1401117,41 15 4781 05/11/2025 52 17183 500960,44 140 43029 06/11/2025 160 42759 1246994,97 108 64427 07/11/2025 190 57012 1666745,82 105 38169 10/11/2025 19 4751 140677,11 131 43108 11/11/2025 20 4752 140706,8 63 14344 12/11/2025 14 4751 142577,51 98 31951 13/11/2025 234 56261 1699644,81 0 0 14/11/2025 56 15253 460593,13 88 58029 17/11/2025 236 51261 1551170,31 203 69081 18/11/2025 143 66524 1997735,24 63 26372 19/11/2025 57 14175 432011,95 53 16029 20/11/2025 90 24733 768772,93 38 14248 21/11/2025 135 42859 1308716,43 93 28686 24/11/2025 26 4816 148374,46 46 23905 25/11/2025 24 4751 147328,51 141 38248 26/11/2025 13 4751 150654,21 32 8905 27/11/2025 75 19004 609743,34 27 5343 28/11/2025 86 10000 323407,6 61 22000 01/12/2025 97 33506 1085406,65 19 4924 02/12/2025 45 23755 769424,45 4 1231 03/12/2025 71 19004 614494,34 17 6155 04/12/2025 14 4751 154930,11 17 4924 05/12/2025 95 28506 938132,46 59 17348 08/12/2025 59 10000 328633,11 64 16732 09/12/2025 78 38724 1270406,44 40 13117 10/12/2025 102 22004 723201,44 46 14924 11/12/2025 0 0 0 153 52579 12/12/2025 127 33257 1109786,09 67 16386 15/12/2025 66 14253 470491,53 50 9812 16/12/2025 69 19004 622571,04 57 13655 17/12/2025 241 95020 3149437,9 117 47539 18/12/2025 24 6406 206812,36 150 37310 19/12/2025 23 9502 311760,62 72 14924 22/12/2025 42 14753 484946,13 74 18655 23/12/2025 48 14253 471441,73 75 14924 24/12/2025 1 1 33,21 27 3731 29/12/2025 19 9501 316003,31 47 14924 30/12/2025 16 4752 158289,12 62 8483 31/12/2025 63 12501 417883,5 60 12615





ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, non-residential, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, non-residential, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,950 branches in 17 countries, with more than 27,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €19.3 billion in 2024.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: MSCI World, CAC Next 20, SBF 120, CAC Large 60, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5 NR, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, and STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120 and Eurozone 120, STOXX® Global ESG Environmental Leaders, and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, in recognition of its performance in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en.

