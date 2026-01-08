Morgan & Morgan Announces New Partnership with John Daly and John Daly II

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morgan & Morgan, America’s largest injury law firm, announced a partnership with John Daly and John Daly II, marking the firm’s first-ever collaboration within professional golf.

As part of the agreement, Morgan & Morgan’s logo will appear on the collars of both John Daly and John Daly II (during non-NCAA events for the latter). The partnership will also feature a series of co-branded content pieces and commercials starring the father-son duo. In addition, Morgan & Morgan will make a $50,000 donation to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Arkansas River Valley’s Dardanelle Club.

“John Daly is known for his authenticity and mass appeal, which are two qualities that mirror Morgan & Morgan’s ‘For the People’ mission,” said Managing Partner Dan Morgan. “This partnership makes sense as our first foray into professional golf because John and his son embody the same values that we do. We’re excited to partner with them and hope this is the beginning of a relationship that lasts for years to come.”

“I’ve always believed in staying true to who you are, and that’s why partnering with Morgan & Morgan felt like a natural fit for me and John II,” said John Daly Sr. “They stand up for people from all walks of life, and that’s something I respect. We’re proud to work with a firm that shares our values and supports our communities, and hope to continue this partnership into the future.”

John Daly is a two-time major golf champion with 21 professional wins, including the 1991 PGA Championship and the 1995 Open Championship. His son, John II, is following in his footsteps as one of the top collegiate players in the country. A standout at the University of Arkansas, John II recently captured his first collegiate win at the 2025 Columbia Spring Invitational and has four Top 10 finishes to date. John and John II made headlines in 2021 by winning the PNC Father-Son Challenge, setting a tournament scoring record and holding off Tiger and Charlie Woods in the final round.

