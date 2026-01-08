Trupanion Named One of Seattle’s Best Places to Work for the 7th Year in a Row

SEATTLE, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, a leading provider of pet medical insurance, announced today they have been named one of Seattle’s Best Places to Work for the seventh year in a row.

Built In recognized Trupanion’s industry leading work culture and employee benefits with two awards: one for Best Places to Work in Seattle and another for Best Large Places to Work in Seattle.

“At Trupanion we are dedicated to creating a work culture that empowers our team, so it’s an honor to be named one of Seattle’s best companies for the seventh year in a row,” said Trupanion CEO and President Margi Tooth. “Our mission is to protect pets, and the best way to live that mission to the fullest is through each and every member of our team. That’s why we strive every day to create an environment that helps people grow – both personally and professionally.”

Trupanion’s industry leading work culture features full medical insurance, four weeks of paid time off, mentoring programs, hybrid work opportunities, pet insurance for one pet and of course, you can bring your pet to work with you, where your furry friend can enjoy free daily walks and special treats.

As part of its selection process, Built In weighs criteria that are top of mind amongst today's workforce including best compensation packages, total rewards and time off offerings.

About Built In’s Best Places to Work

Built In’s annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2026. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, and certain countries in Continental Europe with over 1,000,000 pets currently enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with no payout limits for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company or ZPIC Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Accelerant Insurance Company of Canada or GPIC Insurance Company. Policies are sold and administered in Canada by Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. dba Trupanion 309-1277 Lynn Valley Road, North Vancouver, BC V7J 0A2 and in the United States by Trupanion Managers USA, Inc. (CA license No. 0G22803, NPN 9588590). Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. is a registered damage insurance agency and claims adjuster in Quebec #603927. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals. www.builtin.com .

Contacts: