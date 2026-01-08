The Q-Day Gold Rush: Why This $30B Tech Shift is the Next Defensive Supercycle

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA News Group News Commentary – The race to survive "Q-Day" is on, and it is triggering a massive $30 billion tech migration. The post-quantum cryptography market is projected to explode from $1.68 billion today to nearly $30 billion by 2034, driven by the rise of "harvest now, decrypt later" attacks where hackers steal data today to unlock it tomorrow with quantum power[1]. Experts warn that nation-states are already hoarding petabytes of stolen data, banking on a quantum breakthrough arriving within the next decade[2]. This urgent mandate to secure the global digital economy is fueling the investment thesis for Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (QSE) (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8), IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), Accenture (NYSE: ACN), and CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR).

The financial stakes are astronomical. With annual global cybercrime costs projected to hit $10.5 trillion in 2026, the world’s most sensitive data is under constant siege[3]. This crisis is forcing a global pivot toward zero-trust security, a market expected to balloon to over $73 billion by 2032 as enterprises scramble for identity-centric defense[4]. For investors, this convergence of quantum hardware and elite encryption creates a rare dual-track opportunity to own the essential infrastructure of the next digital era.

Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8) is kicking off the new year with a clear signal to shareholders that it is scaling for execution. In a recently released corporate update, the company confirmed a significant expansion of its global footprint, now maintaining an operational presence across three regions and five countries. This increase in "boots on the ground" is not just about headcount. It represents a calculated build-out of sales, engineering, finance, and customer success infrastructure in North America and the Asia-Pacific region designed to support the onboarding of institutional clients.

This operational growth aligns perfectly with the company's aggressive entry into the Indonesian market. By partnering with NUSA Networks and Porta Nusa, QSE has secured immediate access to government, financial services, and enterprise sectors in a region that is rapidly modernizing its digital security. NUSA Networks acts as a powerful force multiplier here. As one of Indonesia's premier system integrators, they bring over a decade of experience and a track record of more than 150 major projects, effectively fast-tracking QSE's technology into critical national infrastructure.

"NUSA Networks and Porta Nusa are exactly the type of partners we want representing QSE in strategic international markets," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of QSE.

The strategic fit is essential for rapid deployment.

Carefoot emphasized, "Their deep expertise in cybersecurity, long-standing relationships with government and enterprise clients, and proven ability to deploy secure, large-scale systems make them an ideal channel for QSE's quantum-secure data protection solutions."

Beyond the expanding team, the technology stack is robust and market-ready. The company holds Level 2 Certification under the CyberSecure Canada program, and the QSE Group division maintains a distributor agreement with Enzo Plus to represent these technologies across 300 channel partners in Southeast Asia.

This network complements the qREK Software Development Kit, which allows enterprises to generate quantum-resilient encryption keys backed by authentic quantum entropy. The platform supports AES, RSA, and NIST-recommended post-quantum algorithms built on a zero-trust architecture.

Furthermore, QSE is capturing the secure communications market with QSE-Chat, a mobile application currently available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for enterprise clients.

With the global post-quantum cryptography market projected to reach $17.69 billion by 2034, QSE is positioning itself to capture market share early. Backed by a recent C$2.8 million financing round, the company is fully funded and operationally ready to execute on this global roadmap in 2026.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) has finalized an agreement with the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information (KISTI) to deliver a 100-qubit Tempo quantum system, anchoring South Korea's National Quantum Computing Center of Excellence. The next-generation system will integrate into KISTI-6 ("HANGANG"), the nation's largest high-performance computing cluster, creating the first hybrid quantum-classical onsite integration in South Korea accessible through secure private cloud for researchers, universities, and enterprises.

"This is a defining moment for both IonQ and South Korea, as we deploy our most advanced quantum systems to address the nation's most significant research and innovation challenges," said Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO of IonQ. "Our historic collaboration with KISTI will deliver the infrastructure, algorithms, and expertise to unlock long-term technological and economic value from IonQ leading quantum computers."

KISTI will lead quantum computing service and research platform development for academic and enterprise applications. This partnership reflects IonQ's momentum across Asia-Pacific, including collaborations with AIST, Toyota Tsusho, SK Telecom, Hyundai Motor Company, and leading academic institutions.

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) has unveiled its Quantum Safe Assessment service to help enterprises prepare for emerging quantum computing security threats by identifying cryptographic vulnerabilities and building scalable post-quantum cryptography (PQC) transition strategies. The comprehensive service evaluates organizations' digital environments to create customized transformation roadmaps supporting long-term data protection and regulatory compliance as quantum technology advances threaten traditional encryption methods.

"Quantum computing security readiness is no longer a future concern — it is a strategic imperative," said Kris Lovejoy, Global Security & Resiliency Leader at Kyndryl. "Traditional encryption methods are increasingly at risk of being broken by advanced quantum systems, posing a significant threat to data security, regulatory compliance and business continuity. Through our Quantum Safe Assessment service, we help customers identify vulnerabilities and build scalable strategies for quantum-safe security so they can operate confidently in the post-quantum era."

The service provides encryption discovery through Cryptographic Bill of Materials (CBOM) creation, risk-based classification of business-critical services, phased transformation roadmaps to quantum-resistant standards, and Zero Trust integration. Kyndryl's 2025 Readiness Report found only four percent of leaders believe quantum will significantly impact their businesses within three years, underscoring urgent need for proactive quantum security preparation across enterprises.

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL have launched the Universal Wallet Infrastructure, a groundbreaking platform delivering enterprise-grade digital trust services across identity, money, assets, and documents. The jointly developed infrastructure empowers organizations to issue, verify, and manage credentials and tokens with seamless interoperability across enterprises, governments, industries, and geographies.

"Trust in how data is used has never been more critical," said Atsushi Egawa, Chairman, Accenture, Japan, and co-CEO, Asia-Pacific, Accenture. "By combining our deep experience in technology strategy, data, and AI with NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL's proven strengths in network infrastructure operations and advanced internet technologies, we're creating a foundation for growth and innovation that drives business success through enhanced customer trust. This collaboration paves the way for new AI-powered experiences that revolutionize how businesses and customers connect."

Through deeper collaboration with AWS on solution development, AWS marketplace availability, and go-to-market programs, the partnership addresses quantum threats and AI-powered attacks while enabling secure data sharing. The platform supports applications from fraud elimination and compliance streamlining to personalized travel experiences across multiple sectors.

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Integrated Solutions for Identity Security 2025 Vendor Assessment for its unified platform approach extending dynamic privilege controls across all identity types. The recognition validates CyberArk's strategy of addressing evolving identity challenges as 93% of organizations reported multiple identity-related breaches last year, highlighting urgent need for comprehensive security covering human, machine, and AI identities.

"With 93% of organizations reporting multiple identity-related breaches last year, it's clear that organizations need security that covers every identity: human, machine, and AI," said Matt Cohen, CEO of CyberArk. "We believe that this recognition from the IDC MarketScape validates our unified approach, which helps protect against identity-centric attacks, strengthens security and drives operational efficiency for our customers. The CyberArk Identity Security Platform incorporates advanced AI and automation to help security teams consolidate their cybersecurity stack and embed resilience across their entire hybrid environment."

The CyberArk Identity Security Platform delivers unified content management lowering total cost of ownership through improved operational efficiency, CORA AI providing actionable insights and natural language interaction, intelligent privilege controls enabling dynamic access management, and Secure AI Agents Solution providing comprehensive security for AI-driven autonomous agents. The platform correlates threat data across all identity types enabling rapid adaptation to emerging risks while supporting zero trust and least privilege principles across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments.

