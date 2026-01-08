Valneva SE - Declaration of voting rights - December 2025

VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights

December 31, 2025

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA

Registered office: Îlot Saint Joseph Bureaux Convergence – 12T Quai Perrache – 69002 Lyon

Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: January 8, 2026

Number of shares

composing the share capital of Valneva Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**







173,539,745



ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each 189,428,384 Double voting rights granted on 3,412 ordinary shares







Transfer into bearer form of 4,895 shares with double voting rights







Exercise of stock options resulting in the issuance of 429,317 new ordinary shares







Definitive attribution of 255,218 free ordinary shares Between December 1 & December 27, 2025







Between December 1 & December 27, 2025







Between December 1 & December 5, 2025











On December 15, 2025 189,304,062

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

Attachment