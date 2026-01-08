Valneva SE - Declaration of voting rights - December 2025

VALNEVA
Declaration of shares and voting rights
December 31, 2025
__________________________________________________________________________________________
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: Îlot Saint Joseph Bureaux Convergence – 12T Quai Perrache – 69002 Lyon
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B
Declaration date: January 8, 2026
|Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva
|Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*
|Description of the change
|Date on which this change was recognized
|Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
|
173,539,745
ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each
|189,428,384
|Double voting rights granted on 3,412 ordinary shares
Transfer into bearer form of 4,895 shares with double voting rights
Exercise of stock options resulting in the issuance of 429,317 new ordinary shares
Definitive attribution of 255,218 free ordinary shares
|Between December 1 & December 27, 2025
Between December 1 & December 27, 2025
Between December 1 & December 5, 2025
On December 15, 2025
|189,304,062
___________________________
* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.
