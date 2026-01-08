Valneva SE - Declaration of voting rights - December 2025

Declaration of shares and voting rights
December 31, 2025
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: Îlot Saint Joseph Bureaux Convergence – 12T Quai Perrache – 69002 Lyon
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: January 8, 2026

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*Description of the change Date on which this change was recognizedTotal number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

 

173,539,745

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each		189,428,384Double voting rights granted on 3,412 ordinary shares

 

Transfer into bearer form of 4,895 shares with double voting rights

 

Exercise of stock options resulting in the issuance of 429,317 new ordinary shares

 

Definitive attribution of 255,218 free ordinary shares		Between December 1 & December 27, 2025

 

Between December 1 & December 27, 2025

 

Between December 1 & December 5, 2025

 

 

On December 15, 2025		189,304,062

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

