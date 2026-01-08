WTW appoints Health & Benefits leader for North America

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Sheila Nordquist as Health and Benefits (H&B) leader for North America within its Health, Wealth & Career segment, effective January 12. Nordquist will work to develop and drive the growth strategy for the business in the region.

“We’re pleased to appoint Sheila as our North America leader,” said Anne Pullum, global leader, H&B. “With an innovative outlook on the market and a deep understanding of our business, she is well-positioned to drive growth while remaining dedicated to clients’ needs. Her focus on turning priorities into action will help us deliver the breakthroughs that matter.”

Nordquist joined the company in 2013 as a client advocate responsible for new business development. Since then, she’s held several leadership roles across the H&B business including North Central market leader and U.S. Growth co-leader. Most recently she served as the Midwest H&B region leader.

