OnRe Appoints Apex Group as Independent Attestation Provider for ONyc

Hamilton, Bermuda, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnRe, the leading onchain asset manager focused on bringing institutional-grade yield to DeFi, has appointed Apex Group Ltd (“Apex Group”), a global financial services provider supporting asset managers and financial institutions across fund administration, custody, and reporting as its independent attestation provider to support transparency and oversight across ONyc, its tokenized reinsurance vehicle.

Under the engagement, Apex will conduct regular, independent attestations, in line with agreed attestation standards, of ONyc’s net asset value and associated treasury balances held across both traditional financial accounts and onchain infrastructure.





Apex will publish monthly attestation reports for ONyc holders and other stakeholders, serving as a formal reporting mechanism that provides independently prepared visibility into capital deployment and management, and confirms that reported assets accurately reflect ONyc’s underlying reinsurance positions and treasury holdings.

“Independent attestation is a baseline requirement for a product like ONyc,” said Dan Roberts, Co-Founder and CEO of OnRe. “Appointing Apex Group formalizes the separation between capital deployment and verification, and holds us to the same accountability standards investors expect from established financial products.”

“Our responsibility is to independently assess whether ONyc’s reported positions and valuations are supported by verifiable data,” said Daniel Coheur, Global Head of Digital Assets for Apex Group. “Through recurring attestations, we apply established standards and consistent methodology to provide ONyc holders with reliable, third-party reporting on portfolio composition and treasury assets.”

Independent attestations are a standard feature of established financial products, particularly where investors expect a clear separation between asset management and verification. This appointment applies those same expectations to an onchain reinsurance structure, reinforcing confidence in ONyc’s governance framework, internal controls, and reporting discipline.

About OnRe

On Re SAC Ltd. is a fully licensed, collateralized reinsurer and onchain asset manager connecting $250B of alternative capital with the $800B global P&C reinsurance market. Beyond bringing additional capacity to the industry, OnRe gives investors access to a diversified portfolio through ONyc, a tokenized reinsurance vehicle built for resilient performance across market cycles. Through rigorous capital modeling and 24/7 ONyc liquidity, OnRe sets a new standard for reinsurance capital formation.

About Apex

Apex Group Ltd. is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while supporting the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, and family offices. Established in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has continually disrupted the industry through its investment in innovation and talent.

Today, Apex Group sets the pace in fund and asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross asset-class platform which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals.

Apex Group leads the industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support. These services are tailored to each client and are delivered both at the Group level and via specialist subsidiary brands.

