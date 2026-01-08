Aramis Group - Half-yearly statement of the company's liquidity contract

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, January 8, 2026

Half-yearly statement of the company's liquidity contract

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Aramis Group to Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources were included in the liquidity account on December 31st, 2025:

142,853 shares

€ 429,783.65

For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account on June 30, 2025:

43,333 shares

€ 953,723.95

Between July 1st and December 31st, 2025 total transactions were:

Number

of transactions Number

of shares Amount

in euros Purchases 1,519 461,979 2,591,535.86 Sales 1,201 362,459 2,064,375.08

About Aramis Group – www.aramis.group

Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A fast-growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group takes action each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With annual revenues of more than €2.3 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 119,000 vehicles B2C and welcomes close to 70 million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,400 people and has nine industrial-scale refurbishing centers throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94).

