Wedbush Rings the NYSE Opening Bell in Celebration of the Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (IVES)





NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedbush Securities and Wedbush Fund Advisers today rang the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange in celebration of the success of its Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (Ticker: IVES).

Launched in June 2025, IVES was created to provide access to Wedbush’s long-standing leadership in technology research through a focused investment strategy. IVES offers exposure to 30 publicly traded companies positioned at the center of the AI revolution, spanning both foundational architecture and real-world deployment.

In October 2025, IVES surpassed $1 billion in assets under management (AUM), a milestone reflecting strong demand for differentiated, thematically precise AI exposure grounded in fundamental research.

The portfolio showcases where AI investment is actively converging today, with exposure across semiconductors, hyperscalers, cybersecurity, cloud, robotics, and consumer platforms shaping the next phase of tech transformation.

Wedbush remains committed to delivering bespoke, cutting-edge investment products. Ringing the Opening Bell serves as a symbolic moment for the fund and highlights Wedbush’s continued expansion across investment management and research-driven investment opportunities.

About Wedbush Fund Advisers, LLC

Wedbush Fund Advisers launched in 2024 to build on Wedbush’s 70-year legacy of market insight, innovation, and client trust. Its mission is to design forward-thinking investment strategies that reflect the evolving nature of markets and investor priorities. Backed by a seasoned team with decades of asset management experience, the firm is committed to delivering products that extend Wedbush’s tradition of excellence into the next era of investment innovation.

Media Inquiries:

Serina Molano 213-688-4564

publicrelations@wedbush.com

Important Information

The Wedbush Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

