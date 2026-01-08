USO Names 2025 USO Volunteers of the Year

Arlington, VA, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The USO named two volunteers, who are also active-duty service members, as 2025 USO Volunteers of the Year. Loretta Streichert is a USO volunteer leader at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, where she is an Army Operations Sergeant and Instructor. Airman First Class Austin Wylie is a USO volunteer leader at Yokota Air Base in Japan.

The USO has over 21,000 volunteers who strengthen the well-being of the people serving in America’s military by welcoming service members and their families to USO centers, providing hospitality, and assisting with delivering programs and activities at USO locations across the globe.

Loretta Streichert, USO Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri

Loretta Streichert is an active-duty Army soldier with twenty-two years of military service, currently working as an Operations Sergeant and Instructor at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. Loretta is also a USO volunteer leader whose impact spans every aspect of USO Fort Leonard Wood operations. As a Shift Lead Volunteer and Volunteer Intake Coordinator, she develops essential resources, conducts interviews and orientations, and ensures smooth weekend operations.

Loretta enhances the center through organization projects, supports special events like Backyard Break for the Brave, and actively engages in community outreach with her USO Canine partner, Zara. She is a trusted mentor, a go-to tech resource, and a passionate advocate for volunteer recruitment—bringing in over 22 new volunteers. Loretta’s dedication to Families of the Fallen, Holiday Block Leave, emotional resiliency programs, and daily guest interactions reflects her deep compassion and leadership.

Austin Wylie, USO Yokota, Japan

The USO has been a constant companion throughout Airman First Class Austin Wylie’s military journey, from his first encounter at the San Antonio airport before basic training, during his time at tech school at Fort Meade, and at Los Angeles airport before departing for his first duty station. Austin’s USO experiences inspired him to serve others with the same compassion he received.

As a lead onboarding volunteer at USO Yokota in Japan, Austin reshaped the center’s training and volunteer development process and personally recruited and trained 37 new volunteers. His operational support has improved center readiness and efficiency, decreasing event setup and teardown times through better coordination and pre-event planning. Balancing active-duty Air Force service and his role as a mentor and leader at USO Yokota has been challenging, but for six months—without access to a vehicle—Austin walked nearly 45 minutes each way, often after long duty days, to volunteer at the center. He uses his experience to build connections, uplift others, and foster a sense of belonging among service members and families who share the same distance from home.

“Loretta and Austin are shining examples of service, both to our country and to their fellow service members,” said USO CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michael Linnington. “There are countless ways volunteers support the USO and they are all unified in their dedication to the people who serve and their families. Whether it’s helping at a special event, greeting and cheering at homecomings, working the front desk of a USO Center or providing a listening ear, our volunteers are the reason service members know they can count on the USO.”

To learn more about volunteering with the USO, visit https://uso.org/volunteer.



