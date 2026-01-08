Zoidii Releases Comprehensive Maintenance Statistics Report Highlighting Global Benchmarks and Trends

Dublin, Ireland, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoidii, a leading provider of cloud-based CMMS software based in Dublin, Ireland, has published a detailed maintenance statistics report. This report consolidates recent global benchmarks on unplanned downtime, safety, lost time, Predictive Maintenance adoption, workforce pressures, and documented outcomes from independent studies. It highlights the interconnectedness of downtime and safety as operational risks and provides practical CMMS-led strategies for maintenance teams to enhance visibility, planning, compliance, and reliability.

Key findings reveal that unplanned downtime consumes approximately 11% of annual revenue for large global manufacturers, translating to around US$1.4 trillion annually. A typical large plant incurs losses of roughly US$253 million per year due to unplanned downtime, averaging about 27 hours monthly. The cost of one hour of unplanned downtime ranges from US$36,000 in fast-moving consumer goods to US$2.3 million in automotive manufacturing.

Since 2019, the cost of automotive downtime per hour has doubled, while heavy industry downtime costs have quadrupled. Despite a reduction in disruptions, the impact remains significant, with average unplanned downtime incidents per plant per month decreasing from 42 to 25 between 2019 and 2024, and hours lost per month falling from 39 to 27 in the same period.

Condition monitoring and Predictive Maintenance are becoming mainstream, with about 90% of manufacturers surveyed using some form of condition monitoring and nearly half having dedicated Predictive Maintenance teams. Workplace safety continues to have a major cost and capacity impact, with US work injuries totaling about US$176.5 billion and 103 million lost days annually.

"These benchmarks show that unplanned downtime remains one of the biggest hidden drains on manufacturing performance, even as incident rates improve," said Jeff O'Brien, Co Founder of Zoidii. "The message is clear - teams that standardize work, capture consistent data, and prioritize critical assets are best placed to reduce risk over time."

The report also highlights the competitive nature of maintenance hiring, with sustained demand for key roles. US maintenance and repair roles offer a median pay of US$48,620 with about 159,800 openings per year, while industrial machinery mechanics roles offer a median pay of US$63,510 with about 54,200 openings annually.

Zoidii's report provides a practical playbook for operationalizing reliability improvements with CMMS workflows, emphasizing the importance of building a complete asset register, standardizing preventive maintenance scheduling, and strengthening compliance routines to reduce safety risks and disruptions.

