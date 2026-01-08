Deadline Alert: SLM Corporation (SLM) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming February 17, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired SLM Corporation a/k/a Sallie Mae (“SLM” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SLM) securities between July 25, 2025 and August 14, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR SLM INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On August 14, 2025, investment bank TD Cowen issued a report stating that delinquencies on SLM’s private education loans in July 2025 were overall “higher (worse) than the seasonal . . . performance for July, driven by [an increase] in early stage delinquencies.”

TD Cowen’s findings directly contradicted the statements of the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Peter Graham, made less than a month earlier, which asserted that SLM was observing delinquency rates that were merely “following the normal seasonal trends[.]”

On this news, SLM’s stock price fell $2.67, or 8.1%, to close at $30.32 per share on August 15, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) SLM was experiencing a significant increase in early stage delinquencies; (2) accordingly, Defendants overstated the effectiveness of SLM's loss mitigation and/or loan modification programs, as well as the overall stability of the Company's PEL delinquency rates; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired SLM securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 17, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

