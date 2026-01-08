UPCOMING DEADLINE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Klarna Group plc

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Klarna To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Klarna Group plc (“Klarna” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KLAR) and reminds investors of the February 20, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Defendants materially understated the risk that its loss reserves would materially go up within a few months of the IPO, which they either knew of or should have known of given the risk profile of many individuals agreeing to Klarna’s buy now, pay later (“BNPL”) loans; and (2); as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On November 18, 2025, Yahoo! Finance posted an article entitled "Klarna Revenue Surges Yet Longer Loans Trigger Provisions" on its website. The article, originally published on Bloomberg, stated that Klarna "reported record revenue that beat estimates for its third quarter, while setting aside more provisions for credit losses, in its first set of earnings since going public."

The article stated that Klarna "posted a net loss of $95 million, as the firm set aside more money for potentially souring loans. The company said provisions represented 0.72% of gross merchandise volume, up from 0.44% a year ago. Provisions for loan losses came in at $235 million, above analyst estimates of $215.8 million."

On this news, Klarna stock fell 9.3% on November 18, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Klarna’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

