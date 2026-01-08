Tax Expert Kimberly Furrh of Lawton, OK Breaks Down Tax Mistakes Real Estate Investors Can Make in HelloNation

LAWTON, Okla., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What do most real estate investors get wrong about taxes? According to a HelloNation article , Kimberly Furrh of Furrh & Associates PC in Lawton, OK, explains the most common misconceptions in real estate investing and why a clear tax strategy is essential. Her advice helps investors understand how deductions, depreciation, and timing directly affect tax liability and long-term results.

The article begins by pointing out that real estate investing provides powerful opportunities to build wealth, but the tax rules are often misunderstood. Many new investors assume that all expenses are deductible, when in fact the IRS has strict guidelines. For example, not every repair, travel expense, or home office deduction qualifies. Misclassifying these items may result in audits or the loss of deductions, turning a potential advantage into a setback.

Timing is another critical issue that affects tax liability. Selling a property too soon can shift profits into short-term capital gains, which carry higher tax rates. As Kimberly Furrh explains, the difference between holding a property for 11 months versus 13 months can change the entire tax outcome. Careful tax planning ensures investors avoid unnecessary costs and position themselves for stronger returns.

Depreciation is also highlighted as one of the most powerful tools in real estate investing. Properly applied, it can reduce taxable income significantly. However, the HelloNation article warns that depreciation must be tracked closely and accounted for at the time of sale. Failure to recapture depreciation accurately can create costly tax liability later, surprising investors who assumed their filings were complete.

Even beyond deductions and depreciation, the broader picture comes down to tax planning. Investors who hold properties long-term face different tax scenarios than those who flip houses or focus on rentals. Each strategy comes with its own implications for timing, reinvestment, and overall tax liability. Kimberly Furrh notes that aligning tax planning with investment goals ensures that decisions about buying, selling, and reinvesting serve both immediate needs and future growth.

The article stresses that general tax knowledge is not always enough. Real estate investing requires specialized insight that only a CPA familiar with property transactions can provide. Without that expertise, investors risk overlooking key deductions or triggering compliance issues that undermine profitability. With professional guidance, investors gain a clear tax strategy that maximizes opportunities while reducing risks.

Ultimately, the HelloNation feature concludes that tax planning for real estate investing is about more than write-offs. It involves timing, goal alignment, and accurate reporting of depreciation and deductions. By working with a qualified CPA, investors can protect themselves against costly tax liability and strengthen their long-term financial foundation.

Kimberly Furrh of Furrh & Associates PC in Lawton, OK, shares this professional insight in the full article, titled What Most Real Estate Investors Get Wrong About Taxes , available on HelloNation.

