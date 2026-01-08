Aeroband’s Latest Software Upgrades Enhance Music Creation and Global Connectivity for Musicians Anytime, Anywhere



PocketDrum 2 Max and Aeroband Guitar

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroband , the innovator behind next-generation smart musical instruments, today announced a major set of software and feature upgrades for the Aeroband Guitar and PocketDrum. These enhancements allow musicians to discover more music, learn faster, create content and connect with others around the world. Building on Aeroband’s mission to remove the traditional barriers of music-making, the updates reinforce both instruments as portable, high-performance tools designed for beginners and experienced players alike, whether practicing at home, recording on the go or collaborating live.

For the Aeroband Guitar, the latest upgrades deliver a smarter, more intuitive way to discover music, learn techniques, create content and perform anywhere. Guitarists can now view the daily-updated “Hot Songs” chart and search with better rankings, typo tolerance and a top artists filter that makes it easier to find songs – even without an exact title. Learning tools have also been enhanced with upgraded video lessons featuring progress controls and playback speed adjustment, and real-time visual finger-position guides support chord practice, builds confidence and accelerates skill development. The update expands built-in creation and performance features as well, adding one-press audio and video recording with direct social sharing, an upgraded Band Mode for live collaboration across multiple Aeroband Guitar players, a smart drum machine that automatically syncs to a song’s hook and a new songwriting tool for creating custom tabs and exploring arrangements.

Aeroband is also accelerating global adoption through expanded regional availability and localization, launching the core Auto Mode experience in key Asian markets, adding app language support for Vietnamese, Thai, Indonesian and Hindi — all designed to help users find music faster, learn more effectively, create and share easily and connect globally through performance and collaboration.

Alongside the Guitar update, Aeroband announced new enhancements for the PocketDrum 2 Max that make the portable drumming experience more versatile, inclusive and beginner-friendly, while maintaining the instrument’s high-performance foundation. A new Left-Handed Mode allows users to seamlessly mirror the pad arrangement via the app, ensuring a natural and comfortable playing experience for both left- and right-handed drummers. To help new players build muscle memory faster, Persistent Pad Indicators now keep the LED pad lights continuously on during play, offering constant visual positioning references rather than only lighting up on hit feedback. This makes it easier to locate pads, learn patterns and practice confidently, especially in early sessions.

In addition to their recent software upgrades, Aeroband’s innovative products, the Aeroband Guitar and PocketDrum, were selected by the Official Gift Lounge of the 56th NAACP Image Awards. The products were engaged with by a number of high-profile celebrities, including Dave Chappelle, Damon Wayans Jr. and Marlon Wayans. This attention further solidifies Aeroband's presence in the entertainment world.

Aeroband continues to redefine what modern musical instruments can be by combining intelligent hardware with software that supports discovery, learning, performance and creation wherever inspiration strikes. For more information, visit www.Aeroband.net .

About Aeroband

Aeroband is a leading innovator in next-generation smart musical instruments, dedicated to transforming the music-making experience for musicians of all levels. The company’s all-in-one platform blends intelligent hardware and advanced software to create seamless learning, discovery and collaboration opportunities. Aeroband’s flagship products, the Aeroband Guitar and PocketDrum, are designed to be portable, high-performance tools for guitarists and drummers, enabling users to practice, create and perform anytime, anywhere. With a focus on accessibility and global connectivity, Aeroband empowers musicians to push the boundaries of creativity, whether they’re at home, on the go or collaborating live. Learn more at www.Aeroband.net .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a33b2c48-5877-4e97-af58-322f9aab2ffa