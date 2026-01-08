RainPoint Unveils First All-in-One Irrigation System at CES, Revolutionizing Home Gardening with Smart Home Tech

RainPoint is introducing a fully integrated, data-driven irrigation system that optimizes plant care, reduces water waste and offers complete control through its app





Soil Moisture Meter and RainPoint Smart Home App, Rain Sensor, Dual Zone WiFi Water Timer, Antenna Gateway

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, RainPoint announced the first all-in-one smart home irrigation system for effortless, sustainable watering at CES 2026. RainPoint’s products have already set the standard for affordable, sustainable and intentional watering by combining precision sensors, smart automation and robust hardware to create a complete irrigation solution; they’re now available for the first time in an all-compassing Ecosystem bundle.

This all-in-one irrigation solution eliminates the guesswork of watering for both indoor and outdoor spaces, making plant care more efficient and sustainable for both beginner and seasoned gardeners. The Ecosystem integrates a dual-controller, long-range gateway, precision soil moisture meters and a rain sensor, creating a professional-grade water management system for homes and gardens while reducing water waste.

The full system includes:

Gateway : The all-in-one system is controlled by an antenna gateway that can connect up to 39 RainPoint devices, transmitting signals up to 250 meters, even through multiple walls. With an advanced 2.4GHz WiFi connection, it ensures a stable and extensive range, delivering seamless control.

: The all-in-one system is controlled by an antenna gateway that can connect up to 39 RainPoint devices, transmitting signals up to 250 meters, even through multiple walls. With an advanced 2.4GHz WiFi connection, it ensures a stable and extensive range, delivering seamless control. Dual-Zone WiFi Connected Controller : The dual-zone water timer offers precise, customizable watering with up to six different watering plans per zone. The features include three intelligent watering modes: normal irrigation, cycle/soak and misting, giving flexible scheduling options for optimal plant care.

: The dual-zone water timer offers precise, customizable watering with up to six different watering plans per zone. The features include three intelligent watering modes: normal irrigation, cycle/soak and misting, giving flexible scheduling options for optimal plant care. Smart Digital Plant Moisture Meter : The ecosystem’s moisture meter monitors soil moisture every three minutes, providing real-time readings on its LCD display while also transmitting data to the RainPoint app and soil moisture data greatly supports subsequent intelligent irrigation planning. The durable, corrosion-resistant capacitive probe ensures long-term accuracy, with waterproof protection for both indoor and outdoor use.

: The ecosystem’s moisture meter monitors soil moisture every three minutes, providing real-time readings on its LCD display while also transmitting data to the RainPoint app and soil moisture data greatly supports subsequent intelligent irrigation planning. The durable, corrosion-resistant capacitive probe ensures long-term accuracy, with waterproof protection for both indoor and outdoor use. Rain Sensor : With a two-year battery life, powered by ultra-low-energy chips and adjustable sensitivity, the rain sensor halts irrigation the moment rain is detected. This sensor prevents water waste, features freeze protection to stop irrigation in cold weather and has a UV-resistant casing for year-round durability.

: With a two-year battery life, powered by ultra-low-energy chips and adjustable sensitivity, the rain sensor halts irrigation the moment rain is detected. This sensor prevents water waste, features freeze protection to stop irrigation in cold weather and has a UV-resistant casing for year-round durability. RainPoint Home App: The entire Ecosystem can be controlled anywhere, anytime via the RainPoint Home app. The app is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing hands-free voice control. For optimal results, the app automatically monitors local weather data, soil moisture levels and temperature readings to adjust watering schedules in real-time, providing individualized watering based on the user’s specific location and environmental factors. This continuously updates to give users peace of mind, even when they are away from their homes.



“At RainPoint, our mission is to develop products that enhance the efficiency of irrigation systems while staying fully committed to our ethical responsibilities toward the planet,” said Liu Yu BU, general manager of RainPoint. “We noticed a gap in the smart-home technology market – there was no comprehensive irrigation solution that leveraged the full potential of modern technology. The Ecosystem fills that gap, offering homeowners an all-encompassing solution to optimize watering and cut water waste in half.”

The Ecosystem is currently available for purchase for $111.99 on RainPoint’s website, Amazon, Lowe’s and the Home Depot, where additional RainPoint products can also be purchased. As part of RainPoint’s commitment to providing user-friendly, high-tech products that are easily accessible to all, consumers will also be able to purchase the Ecosystem and other products at more than 3,000 Walmart stores nationwide and at Walmart.com starting January 10.

For more information, visit rainpointonline.com , and find images in the media kit here .

About RainPoint

RainPoint is the creator of the first all-in-one smart home irrigation system for effortless, sustainable watering. The brand offers a range of smart irrigation solutions, committed to transforming outdoor watering with innovative, water-efficient technology. Through its range of advanced, Wi-Fi-enabled controllers and intuitive sprinkler timers, RainPoint gives homeowners and gardeners the tools to save up to 50% of water while ensuring healthier, more vibrant plants. The RainPoint devices, paired with the user-friendly RainPoint Home app, provide seamless control, weather-adaptive schedules, and customizable watering plans to optimize water use and simplify gardening. Focused on sustainability and convenience, RainPoint continues to set the standard for smart, efficient watering solutions that make outdoor care easier and more eco-friendly.

