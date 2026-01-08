FitTransformer Unveils the World’s First Interchangeable Power Core Fitness System at CES 2026





LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FitTransformer , a revolutionary home workout system that is redefining fitness, is launching its unique modular core home fitness system at CES 2026, ushering in a new era of connected, customizable and space‑efficient training solutions tailored for modern lifestyles.

With FitTransformer, traditional bulky home gym equipment becomes a thing of the past. Users start with a single Core Module, which is a mechanical engine core that can be interchanged with all compatible machine frames, whether for strength training, rowing or aerobic skiing. The FitTransformer Core Module is the heart of FitTransformer’s versatile and adaptive fitness ecosystem, offering electromechanical integration to power multiple training setups. Compact yet powerful, the Core Module connects seamlessly to FitTransformer’s Titan and Sail systems via a standardized, industrial-grade coupling shaft, ensuring secure mechanical integration and reliable performance. This dynamic adjustment helps users avoid training plateaus and ensures continued progression, whether they are beginners or seasoned athletes.

Modular Frame Options:

Titan Strength and Skiing Machine: The Titan is a hybrid training setup delivering strength, cardio and endurance workouts in one machine with four strength intensity modes. With five included accessories, it supports more than 150 exercises with a maximum torque up to 264 lbs. Switch from ski erg to strength training with the push of a button.

The Titan is a hybrid training setup delivering strength, cardio and endurance workouts in one machine with four strength intensity modes. With five included accessories, it supports more than 150 exercises with a maximum torque up to 264 lbs. Switch from ski erg to strength training with the push of a button. Sail Triple Modes Rowing Machine: The Sail has air, water and magnetic rower modes all in one. Sail is the only product on the market that offers a one-click switching experience for multiple rowing resistance levels, allowing users to train at different intensities and stages; a single purchase provides lifelong benefits. Perfect for transitioning from HIIT workouts to endurance-building or steady-state training, choose the preferred resistance level best for a smooth and fluid rowing experience.





Additional Key Features:

Expandable System: The Core Module powers all compatible frames, allowing users to add or swap workout stations without needing multiple motors or redundant hardware. Users can build a full home gym over time, lowering both cost and environmental impact by eliminating redundant machines.

The Core Module powers all compatible frames, allowing users to add or swap workout stations without needing multiple motors or redundant hardware. Users can build a full home gym over time, lowering both cost and environmental impact by eliminating redundant machines. Space-Saving & Foldable: Each module folds flat and stores easily, occupying less than seven square feet, making it ideal for apartments or multi-use spaces that demand flexibility.

Each module folds flat and stores easily, occupying less than seven square feet, making it ideal for apartments or multi-use spaces that demand flexibility. Integrated App: The FitTransformer app connects seamlessly with machines to track workout data with visual summaries, including detailed metrics for each session as well as 7-day trends for calories burned and workout duration.





“With the power of the Core Module, the FitTransformer Titan and Sail unlock a full gym’s worth of capabilities in one affordable, sleek system,” said Sam Liu, Co-Founder of FitTransformer. “At CES, we’re proud to introduce a system that delivers professional‑grade workouts suitable for beginners and athletes alike, adaptable to the way they live and train every day.”

The Titan and Sail start at $2,199 and are available now at fittransformer.com .

Find images and videos in the media kit here .

About FitTransformer

FitTransformer is the World’s First Modular Home Gym System. With a shared core motor module and interchangeable frames, it offers endless exercise options in the comfort of your own home. The modular design not only allows for cost-saving future expansion but also enables easy updates, keeping up with evolving technology without replacing the entire machine. One core, every workout. Find out more at fittransformer.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8fec7b20-1090-4edd-963b-2a74012f8273