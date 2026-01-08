Harris Lowry Manton LLP Files Federal Lawsuit for Georgia Man Wrongfully Imprisoned for Over Two Decades

Brookhaven, GA, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorneys for Sedrick Moore, a Georgia man who spent more than 23 years in prison for crimes he did not commit, filed a federal civil rights lawsuit this month. The complaint includes allegations of multiple constitutional violations, from fabrication of evidence to coercion of witness testimony, and systemic failures by state and local law enforcement agencies. Moore is seeking accountability from several of the individuals who took part in his arrest and conviction, as well as the government entities involved. Harris Lowry Manton LLP, Conn Law, LLC, and Justin C. Bonus, Attorney at Law, are representing Moore in this high-profile lawsuit.

Case background

Sedrick Moore was accused of and ultimately wrongfully convicted of rape, burglary, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. The incidents related to a several-day-long crime spree that occurred on February 11, 12, and 15 in 1993.



In 2018, at Moore’s request, his DNA was retested using newly implemented True Allele testing technology. On May 12, 2023, the court granted Moore’s Extraordinary Motion for New Trial citing inconsistencies in trial testimony and new DNA testing that revealed Moore’s DNA was excluded. On August 25, 2023, the District Attorney filed a Nolle Prosequi motion with the court. A Nolle Prosequi motion is a prosecutor’s motion expressing their decision not to move forward with a prosecution against a defendant. On August 28, 2023, the court granted the prosecution’s Nolle Prosequi motion, ending Moore’s more than two decades in prison. Moore was incarcerated at age 23 and released at 48.

On May 9, 2025, Moore’s attorneys filed a civil lawsuit in Federal Court.

Allegations in the complaint

The complaint alleges several violations, including the deprivation of due process and fair trial rights, negligent investigation, negligent preservation of evidence, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, and the violation of state legal duties under Georgia law.

Moore is seeking compensatory damages, as well as punitive and exemplary damages for willful and malicious misconduct. The complaint includes Monell claims, which allege unconstitutional policies and practices by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and The City of Moultrie. Moore is also requesting attorney fees, costs, and a jury trial.

Key facts of the case

Several factors appear to have led to Moore's wrongful conviction. The victim initially identified two other men as her attackers: Tyrone White and Derrick Smith. White testified against Moore pursuant to an agreement for reduced charges and sentencing. Jason Bradley, an analyst with the GBI, testified that Moore’s DNA matched the evidence. However, the results were actually inconclusive. GBI policy at the time allowed “non-exclusive” DNA results to be described as “matches.” This characterization of the DNA evidence misled the jury.

The complaint also points to police fabricated testimony allegedly given by a neighbor. The trial resulted in Moore being sentenced to 75 years in prison and serving over 23 years before his release.

In 2018, TrueAllele performed a DNA analysis that excluded Moore as a match to the DNA from the crime scene.

Defendants named in the complaint

The complaint lists multiple individual officers and officials, including those now deceased, as defendants. Additionally, the City of Moultrie, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and individuals involved in the investigation are all listed defendants.

The complaint also names John Doe placeholders that represent unidentified individuals and entities that might also be involved in the misconduct that led to the wrongful conviction.

