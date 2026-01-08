Syneos Health Appoints Simon Bartle as Chief Human Resources Officer

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health, a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced the appointment of Simon Bartle as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective immediately. Bartle will lead the Company’s people strategy, scaling the capabilities and culture that drive breakthrough clinical and commercial performance.

Bartle joins Syneos Health with 25 years of extensive human resources (HR) experience in complex, global organizations. He most recently served as SVP of Human Resources at IQVIA, where he led HR strategy for over 49,000 employees across more than 100 countries in the company’s clinical research division. Prior to that, he held positions of increasing responsibility at Genworth Financial and GE Financial Assurance.

At Syneos Health, Bartle will lead initiatives that elevate talent development, leadership effectiveness and workforce systems. His role is central to reinforcing Syneos Health’s defining strengths: combining an agile partnership model with a high-performance culture to improve outcomes for sponsors, sites and patients.

“In an increasingly complex operating environment, customers rely on Syneos Health for speed, clarity and accountability,” said Costa Panagos, Chief Executive Officer, Syneos Health. “Simon will accelerate our people practices, shaping a future‑ready workforce that unlocks performance at scale. His leadership will enhance our ability to think like sponsors, anticipate challenges and deliver proactive solutions that set us apart.”

“We’re committed to creating an environment where people feel connected to our purpose, supported in their growth and empowered to deliver for our sponsors,” said Simon Bartle, Chief Human Resources Officer, Syneos Health. “Our people are the driving force behind the forward thinking our customers depend on and we will continue to enable their success.”

The appointment underscores Syneos Health’s position as a deeply invested partner to biopharmaceutical customers worldwide.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health® is a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization built to accelerate customer success. We translate unique clinical, real world late phase and commercial insights into outcomes to address modern market realities.

We bring together a talented team of professionals with a deep understanding of patient and physician behaviors and market dynamics. Together we share diverse insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients.

Syneos Health is powered by an authentic, inclusive and high-performance culture that cares for colleagues, customers, patients, communities and the environment.

Learn more about how our expert team members can help accelerate your success. Visit syneoshealth.com.

