Wolf Greenfield Promotes Five Attorneys in 2026

BOSTON and NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C. is pleased to announce the promotion of four attorneys to the position of shareholder and one attorney to the position of counsel, effective January 1, 2026. The firm’s newest shareholders are Philip J. Hamzik, PhD , Michele Moresco, PhD , Eric Rutt , and Adam S. Zeiger, PhD . The firm’s newest counsel is Joseph M. Bowler, PhD .

The promoted attorneys’ legal and technical know-how spans a range of practice and technology areas, including patent prosecution and litigation in the life sciences, electrical and computer, and chemical and materials sectors.

“These promotions recognize attorneys who bring deep legal knowledge and a strong commitment to client service,” said Rob Walat , Wolf Greenfield’s president and managing partner. “Their ability to navigate complex matters and translate that insight into practical, strategic counsel is essential to helping our clients succeed. We are proud to recognize their achievements and look forward to their continued contributions to the firm.”

SHAREHOLDERS:

Phil Hamzik counsels pharmaceutical and biotech clients on patent strategy and exclusivity. From protecting key platform technologies to advising on drug product lifecycle management, Phil works closely with clients to develop and implement IP strategies aligned with their business goals. In addition to global patent prosecution and portfolio management, Phil provides strategic advice related to freedom to operate, competitive landscape, and validity/invalidity. Defending and conducting IP due diligence is also a significant focus of his practice. Phil is recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®, World IP Review, Super Lawyers, and Youtube and INvolve.

Michele Moresco is a patent attorney focusing on complex patent prosecution in electrical, computer, and physics-based technologies. He works closely with start-ups, multinational companies, and academic institutions to develop and lead global patent strategies covering photonics, optics and imaging systems, medical devices, semiconductor devices and packaging, electromagnetic materials, and advanced manufacturing processes. Michele is particularly experienced in managing sophisticated patent portfolios at the intersection of hardware, software, and applied physics. His practice also includes freedom-to-operate and transactional due diligence analyses supporting product development, investments, and acquisitions. He is regularly recognized as a rising star by Super Lawyers.

Eric Rutt is an experienced intellectual property litigator focusing his practice on patent and trade secret litigation. His practice covers all aspects of litigation, including pre-suit investigation, fact and expert discovery, trial, and appeal. He also represents clients in post-grant proceedings. Eric’s cases have involved a wide range of technologies, including computer systems, software, DNA diagnostics, biologics, chemicals, transgenic seeds, dental prosthetics, medical devices, and consumer products. Eric has successfully argued at summary judgment, Markman, and PTAB hearings.

Adam Zeiger focuses his practice on US and international patent prosecution in areas related to chemistry and materials science. Adam has extensive experience managing prosecution and opinion work, including freedom-to-operate analyses, due diligence, landscape studies, and agreements. He counsels clients across a variety of technologies including medical devices and drug delivery, consumer goods, novel polymers, and sensing diagnostics and detection. Clients of all sizes — from start-ups to multinational corporations, licensees to academic institutions — turn to Adam, who serves as a strategic advisor focused on shaping long-term IP strategy. He takes a holistic view of clients’ needs and goals, approaching each portfolio strategically and efficiently.

COUNSEL:

Joseph Bowler focuses his practice on patent prosecution and counseling in the areas of life sciences and biotechnology. He has extensive knowledge and experience in technologies relating to DNA and protein sequencing, antibodies, antisense therapeutics, and drug delivery. Joseph works with clients in industry and academia to obtain patent protection in the US and abroad. He is recognized as a rising star by Super Lawyers.

