MLMC and LindellTV Continue Providing the Most Solid News Coverage at the White House, on Capitol Hill, and At the Pentagon While Providing Breaking News from the U.S. and around the World

Chaska, MN, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mike Lindell Media Corp. (MLMC) and LindellTV are in the process of unveiling major updates for 2026 as they continue leading the way in news coverage that viewers demand and that no other network provides from inside and outside the Washington, D.C. Beltway. MLMC and LindellTV have the news fully covered with Cara Castronuova at the White House, Alison Steinberg on Capitol Hill, and Heather Mullins at the Pentagon.

The current eastern time line-up includes Melissa Huray at 9am with The Hope Report, 10am with Steve Bannon's WAR ROOM, 12:00 noon and (8:00 pm) with Emerald Robinson and The Absolute Truth. At 1pm DC LIVE featuring Cara Castronuova and Alison Steinberg, and 2:00 pm The Mike Lindell Show featuring Mike Lindell and various guest hosts. At 3:00 pm LindellTV features D.C Dispatch with Kristi Leigh and at 4:00 pm Spin Room Hosted by Emmy nominated reporter, Vanessa Broussard. Steve Bannon's WAR ROOM with Stephen K Bannon at 5:00 pm is folllowed by The Rudy Giuliani Show at 7:00 pm. The Absolute Truth at 8:00 pm, followed by The Dr. Maria Show with Dr. Maria Ryan and Silk on the Diamond and Silk Show and other great hosts.

Stay tuned to LindellTV and MLMC for the new shows, hosts and new schedule update, coming soon.

In other news-- On LindellTV, the newly redesigned website and app feature a powerful news aggregation system that gathers articles and reports, and allows for commentary from across the truth media landscape. Combined with LindellTV’s original reporting and live shows, users no longer need to search elsewhere to find real news or go to multiple sources. LindellTV is also adding even more trusted voices to the platform and anticipates making a major announcement, soon. LindellTV and MLMC are experiencing marked increases in responses, viewership and engagements since the start of the new website and app feature. LindellTV has experienced a marked increase in website traffic since inception.

VOCL Studio & Live Streaming with VOCL Studio, provides content creators with the freedom to easily record, edit, and publish professional-grade content directly within the app. The new Live Streaming Feature gives verified influencers the ability to broadcast live, engage with audiences in real time, and amplify their message without ad interruptions or shadow bans. VOCL has experienced rapid growth in users for the app.

“2026 promises to be our best year ever! We anticipate announcing new programming lineups, personnel changes and promotions very soon,” said Mike Lindell, Founder of VOCL and LindellTV Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mike Lindell Media Corp.

VOCL is the new standard in go-to app's for election security updates, providing everyone a place to share what’s happening in their communities, follow real-time reports, and access information ignored by mainstream media. As the nation barrels toward the midterms, VOCL equips Americans with the truth about what’s happening in the election system and provides the tools to stand up and help defend the integrity of elections. News happens fast and with VOCL, you are in the know!

With LindellTV’s new news aggregation, you don’t have to go anywhere else to get the real news — it’s all in one place on LindellTV. And with VOCL, not only do we have powerful new tools for creators to go live and share their voices, but it’s also the only app where you’re going to get real updates on elections.

The mainstream media rarely tells you the truth about what’s really happening, we do! Together, these platforms give the American people the truth and a voice like never before!” — Mike Lindell, Founder of VOCL, and LindellTV Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mike Lindell Media Corp.

With VOCL, as a verified influencer, you can spread your message as fast as President Donald J. Trump. Simply deploy the VOCL app and immediately broadcast your important message, night or day, instantly without fear of delay or throttling.

There's never been a better and more important time in our Nation's history to amplify your voice and be heard. Sign up today!

DON'T JUST WATCH THE NEWS - MAKE THE NEWS! Sign up free at www.LindellTV.com and register on VOCL SOCIAL at www.vocl.com so you never have to miss the best in news coverage, coast to coast and around the world.

Have a Serious News Tip? Become a newsmaker and "Break the Story" with LINDELLTV at News@LindellTV.com

ABOUT MIKE LINDELL MEDIA, CORP.

Mike Lindell Media, Corp. operates a conservative broadcast network to provide a conservative alternative to mainstream media outlets through its platforms at LindellTV.com (launched as frankspeech.com in April 2021 and rebranded as LindellTV in February 2025) and vocl.com (launched as FrankSocial in April 2022 and rebranded as VOCL in September 2024) (collectively the “Platforms”). The Company has grown to serve over 8 million monthly viewers on its Platforms. The Company strives to provide accurate, unbiased and timely reporting. The Company was granted press access for its reporters to White House press conferences under the Trump administration. The Company will report primarily from Washington, D.C., inside and outside the White House, including Capitol Hill, and more recently, The Pentagon covering United States and world events including breaking news.

Visit LINDELLTV.COM to learn more.

Media Contact:

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Greg Martin – President and Chief Operating Officer

682-229-7476

GregM@LindellTV.com

MIKE LINDELL MEDIA CORP.

For Promotions:

Please Contact:

Vanessa Broussard- Director of Promotions and Breaking News

Vanessa@LindellTV.com

Investor Information:

https://lindelltv.com/mlmc/

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the business, operations and future plans of Mike Lindell Media, Corp. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would”, “will”: and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. The Company believes that its primary risk factors include, but are not limited to its limited capital resources and its need for substantial financing; the need to develop effective internal process and system; changes in the overall economy; changes in technology, its ability to attract viewers to its platforms, its ability to attract advertisers and paid users to its platforms, the number and size of competitors and the mix of its products and services offered in its markets; and changes in the law and regulatory policy. Additionally, certain information included in this communication contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to the future anticipated direction of the media industry, plans for future expansion, various business development activities, planned capital expenditures, future funding sources, anticipated sales growth and potential contracts. These forward statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operations or results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, among others, risks associated with unproven sales derived from the Company’s operations, dependence on its access to WHITE HOUSE events and press conferences, risks associated with the media and communications industry, global or domestic terrorism, energy or power failure, and the risks related to its operations as a news outlet and social media platform.