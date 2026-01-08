Emrina Inc. Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement in China





BEIJING, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emrina Consultancy Organization Advertising Construction and Information Technologies Inc. (Emrina Inc.) has signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Beijing, the capital of the People’s Republic of China, with China Railway Prefabricated Construction Co., Ltd., a state-owned enterprise of China and one of the largest construction and infrastructure companies in China and worldwide.





Under the scope of this agreement, the parties aim to jointly develop projects across Türkiye and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, primarily including the China Town Ankara Project, which is planned to be implemented in Ankara. The cooperation covers a broad vision encompassing shopping malls, mixed-use real estate developments, prefabricated and industrial structures, as well as large-scale investments.

By combining their engineering capabilities, technical expertise, and investment vision, the parties seek to deliver sustainable, innovative, and high–value-added projects that will create a strong regional impact.





This strategic agreement is expected to serve as a powerful and long-term foundation for next-generation real estate and construction projects in Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, starting with the China Town Ankara Project.

Respectfully announced to the public.

