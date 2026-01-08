Guggenheim Investments Announces New Private Debt Vehicle Backed by LGT Capital Partners

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments (“Guggenheim”) today announced the closing of a $250 million vehicle that will invest in Guggenheim’s private debt strategy managing an existing portfolio of loans and contributing to the platform’s continued growth. The transaction was led by LGT Capital Partners alongside investments from other limited partners.

"We are honored by the continued trust that top-tier global investors place in our private debt capabilities,” said Dina DiLorenzo, President of Guggenheim Investments. “We believe this partnership with LGT Capital Partners and our expanding investor base reflect both the quality of our platform and our strategic positioning as a leader in private credit markets."

“We are excited to announce this new partnership with LGT Capital Partners,” said Joe McCurdy, Head of Origination at Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, the private debt investment manager of Guggenheim Investments. “We see the continued expansion of our LP relationships as a testament to the strength and differentiation of our platform and underwriting strategy.”

“This opportunity underscores our capabilities in acquiring portfolios of private credit loans and our commitment to providing primary fund capital to credit managers with a proven track record in private credit,” said Felix Janssen, Partner and Co-Head of Private Credit Solutions at LGT Capital Partners. “We are pleased to partner with Guggenheim’s private debt team in structuring this transaction.”

Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as exclusive placement agent to Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC. Latham & Watkins LLP provided legal counsel on the transaction.

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments has more than $357 billion1 in total assets across fixed income, equity and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 220 investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

1. GI Total Assets are as of 9.30.2025 and includes $249.1 bn in GI Assets Under Management (AUM), plus $108.2 bn in non-advisory GI Assets Under Supervision (AUS) for a total of more than $357 bn. AUM includes leverage of $14.2 bn. AUS includes assets for which GI provides non-advisory services and may include review, analysis, research, reporting, sourcing and evaluation of assets and business operations consulting. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Wealth Solutions, LLC, Guggenheim Private Investments, LLC, Guggenheim Investments Loan Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, Guggenheim Partners Japan Limited, and GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC.

About LGT Capital Partners

LGT Capital Partners is a privately held, leading global specialist in alternative investing with over USD 120 billion in assets under management and more than 700 institutional clients in 50 countries as of 30 September 2025. An international team of over 900 professionals is responsible for managing a wide range of investment programs focusing on private markets, multi-alternatives and diversifying strategies, as well as sustainable and impact strategies. Headquartered in Pfaeffikon (SZ), Switzerland, the firm has offices in New York, San Francisco, Dublin, London, Paris, The Hague, Luxembourg, Frankfurt am Main, Vaduz, Dubai, Beijing, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit www.lgtcp.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Gerard Carney

Head of Media Engagement

O: 203-202-8142

gerard.carney@guggenheiminvestments.com

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Private debt investments may not be suitable for all investors.