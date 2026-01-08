Legence Announces Full Exercise and Closing of Over-allotment Option

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legence Corp. (Nasdaq: LGN) (“Legence”) today announced that the underwriters of the previously announced upsized secondary underwritten public offering (the “offering”) of 8,402,178 shares of its Class A common stock (“Common Stock”) by selling stockholders affiliated with Blackstone Inc. (the “Selling Stockholders”) have fully exercised their option to purchase an additional 1,260,326 shares of Common Stock at a price to the public of $45.00 per share. The exercise of the underwriters’ option closed on January 8, 2026.

Legence did not sell any shares of Common Stock in the offering and did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Jefferies acted as joint lead book-running managers. Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, MUFG, RBC Capital Markets, SOCIETE GENERALE, Cantor, Guggenheim Securities, Wolfe | Nomura Alliance, BTIG, Roth Capital Partners, Rothschild & Co, Santander and Stifel acted as bookrunners, and Blackstone Capital Markets, Tigress Financial Partners, C.L. King & Associates, Drexel Hamilton, Independence Point Securities, Loop Capital Markets and Penserra Securities LLC acted as co-managers for the offering.

About Legence

Legence is a leading provider of engineering, consulting, installation, and maintenance services for mission-critical systems in buildings. The company specializes in designing, fabricating, and installing complex HVAC, process piping, and other mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems—enhancing energy efficiency, reliability, and sustainability in new and existing facilities. Legence also delivers long-term performance through strategic upgrades and holistic solutions. Serving some of the world’s most technically demanding sectors, Legence counts over 60% of the Nasdaq-100 Index among its clients.



