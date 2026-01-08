Treace Announces First Surgical Case Utilizing Lapiplasty® Lightning™ Technology

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of bunions and related midfoot deformities, today announced the successful completion of the first case utilizing its Lapiplasty® Lightning™ technology.

Lightning technology expands upon Treace’s market-leading Lapiplasty® System with advanced new instrumentation designed to reduce surgical steps, precisely correct in all three planes, and further streamline procedural workflow with Treace’s SpeedPlate® Rapid Compression Fixation technology.

“As the pioneers and leaders in instrumented 3D bunion correction, Lightning technology demonstrates our commitment to continuous advancement of our patented Lapiplasty® System, improving surgical efficiency and precision and expanding its appeal to more surgeons,” said John T. Treace, CEO and Chairman of Treace. “We anticipate initiating our limited market release of the Lapiplasty® Lightning™ System midyear 2026 in advance of full commercialization, which we expect before the end of year.”

William T. DeCarbo, DPM, of Greater Pittsburgh Foot & Ankle Center and a member of Treace’s Surgeon Advisory Board, performed the first case with the new Lightning technology and commented, “Lightning integrates years of clinical insights and feedback. I found the instrumentation highly intuitive, allowing me to perform a faster Lapiplasty® Procedure while also providing greater accuracy and control of the 3-plane correction. Having the instrumentation hold the correction from the start of the case through application of fixation, without the need for provisional fixation, simplifies and streamlines my surgical workflow.”

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion and related midfoot deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 67 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction® System – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all three planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. To further support the needs of surgeons and bunion patients, Treace offers its Adductoplasty® Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of midfoot deformities, two systems for minimally invasive osteotomy procedures, namely the Nanoplasty® 3D Minimally Invasive Bunion Correction System and the Percuplasty™ Percutaneous 3D Bunion Correction® System, and the SpeedMTP® MTP Fusion System. Treace continues to expand its footprint in the marketplace by extending its SpeedPlate® rapid compression implant platform to new applications, as well as providing surgeons with advanced digital solutions with its IntelliGuide® patient specific, pre-op planning and cut guide technology. For more information, please visit www.treace.com.

Dr. William DeCarbo is a paid consultant of the Company.

