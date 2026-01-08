ClinNEXUS Launches New Corporate Rebranding to Kick Off Attendance During Week of J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

-Updated logo and website better reflect patient-centric focus and accessibility as well as new inflection point for company-

-ClinNEXUS management will be in attendance during “JPM Week” hosting investor meetings and sharing its new corporate presentation-

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClinNEXUS, (or the “Company”), a data-driven healthcare company that’s redefining care coordination by uniting clinical, social, and behavioral support to improve lives and deliver better outcomes, announced today the launch of a new rebranding of the company, which includes a new logo, corporate website and corporate presentation. ClinNEXUS is rolling out the new rebrand during the week of the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (“JPM Week”).

“We are very excited to unveil entirely new branding for ClinNEXUS that better reflects our accessibility to patients in California who are in great need of assistance — facing both complex medical and socioeconomic challenges,” said ClinNEXUS’ CEO, Greg Carroll, M.D. “This theme is now prominently featured on our website — an interface that speaks to all our stakeholders — patients, health plans and service providers, as well as company investors. We look forward to building upon these new themes and providing even more information and resources on our newly designed website in the coming months. We also look forward to meeting investors in San Francisco around the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference next week and sharing our new corporate presentation that includes our strategy and goals for 2026.”

To view ClinNEXUS’ new website, visit: http://clinnexus.com.

Upcoming Conference Attendance During JPM Week

ClinNEXUS will be meeting with investors, stakeholders and prospective strategic partners during the week of the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (“JPM week”) while attending the LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event. Information on this event is below:

LifeSci Advisors 15 th Annual Corporate Access Event

Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Format: One-on-one meetings with management.

Location: The Beacon Grand, San Francisco, CA



To request an in-person meeting with management on Wednesday during the week of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, either register at LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event 2026 or contact ClinNEXUS’ LifeSci Partners representative Dean Schwartz ( dschwartz@lifesciadvisors.com ).

About ClinNEXUS

ClinNEXUS is a data-driven healthcare company dedicated to transforming health outcomes for underserved communities across California. By combining generative-AI insights with culturally competent, community-centered care coordinators, the company can provide tailored support that addresses critical needs like housing, transportation, and food insecurity.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Steven Halper

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

shalper@lifesciadvisors.com