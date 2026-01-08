World, Co-founded by Sam Altman and Alex Blania, Accelerates Expansion in Japan via MEDIROM Collaboration Re.Ra.Ku’s “Orb” Authentication Surpasses 20,000 Cumulative Verifications, Doubling in Approximately Two Months





TOKYO, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kouji Eguchi; NASDAQ: MRM, MEDIROM or the “Company”), announces that the cumulative number of Proof of Human authentications using the World ID authentication device ‘Orb’ at stores centered on the relaxation salon “Re.Ra.Ku,” operated by its subsidiary MEDIROM Wellness Co., surpassed 20,000 as of December 28, 2025.

The Company participates in World (a Proof of Human authentication protocol), co-founded by Sam Altman and Alex Blania, and is advancing access to Proof of Human technology via the World Network.

This milestone of surpassing 20,000 verifications represents a doubling in just about two months since reaching 10,000 cases on October 23, 2025. We believe this is the result of the synergistic functioning of World's vision for next-generation digital infrastructure and our operational framework leveraging our physical store network.

Going forward, we will continue to expand the installation of Orbs to 200 salons nationwide, progressively providing broader access to this new social infrastructure that enables more people to perform Proof of Human.

◼︎Background of Surpassing 20,000 Authentications

This milestone of 20,000 authentications was largely driven by our 25th anniversary event, “The 5-Minute Shoulder Massage Campaign for 250,000 People.” By offering individuals waiting to verify their humanness free shoulder massage experiences at Re.Ra.Ku stores nationwide and special event venues, we captured significant interest as a “new digital experience.” We believe this natural pathway from real-world experience to technology led to the rapid doubling of authentication numbers in a short period. We will continue advancing initiatives that connect physical and mental care with social infrastructure.

■ About World Network

World is intended to be the world’s largest, most inclusive network of real humans. The project was originally conceived by Sam Altman, Max Novendstern, and Alex Blania and aims to provide Proof of Human, finance and connection for every human in the age of AI. Find out more about World at world.org and on X (formerly Twitter).

◼︎About Re.Ra.Ku Group





Re.Ra.Ku Group operates more than 300 wellness salons nationwide, centered around Re.Ra.Ku. In addition to “Re.Ra.Ku,” which is located in commercial facilities and street-front stores, the group also operates five other brands: “Spa Re.Ra.Ku,” which is located in hot spring facilities; “Re.Ra.Ku PRO,” which operates a multi-purpose running station; “Bell Epoc,” which offers a wide range of services such as reflexology and aromatherapy body care, mainly in rural areas; and “Ruam Ruam,” which offers Asian massage techniques.

Web https://reraku.jp/

◼About MEDIROM Group



MEDIROM Group operates approximately 300 wellness salons under the “Re.Ra.Ku®” brand nationwide. Since 2015, we have expanded into HealthTech, offering on-demand training apps like Lav® for specific health guidance and lifestyle improvement programs. In 2020, we started manufacturing the 24/7 recharge-free smart tracker “MOTHER Bracelet®,” which is now used in REMONY, our remote monitoring system for various industries including caregiving, transportation, construction, and manufacturing.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

NASDAQ Symbol: MRM

Tradepia Odaiba, 2-3-1 Daiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Web https://medirom.co.jp/en

Contact: ir@medirom.co.jp

