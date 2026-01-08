TransUnion’s 2026 Mortgage Pricing Goes Live – Prioritizing Lower Costs for Homebuyers

CHICAGO, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion’s (NYSE:TRU) revised mortgage pricing model, which was announced Oct 17, 2025, went live last week. At the center of this new model is VantageScore® 4.0, which delivers three critical benefits:

Greater access to loans for qualified homebuyers,

Lower costs and more certain prices for lenders and homebuyers,

Protection of the safety and soundness of the U.S. mortgage market and economy.



“Consumers deserve a safe and cost-effective mortgage market and VantageScore supports these goals. We are proud to now offer VantageScore 4.0 for mortgage lending, as we have done for years for auto and card lending,” said Chris Cartwright, President and CEO of TransUnion. “VantageScore 4.0, combined with TransUnion, delivers unmatched predictive power as it leverages up to 30 months of trended credit data, along with rental and utility tradelines.”

To accelerate adoption of VantageScore, TransUnion is offering VantageScore 4.0 for $4 per score in 2026, representing a 60% discount compared to a FICO score. This pricing enables lenders to keep underwriting costs flat compared to 2025, offering substantial savings for mortgage lenders and consumers alike. TransUnion is actively working with lenders, resellers and GSEs to drive adoption of this new, lower-cost, consumer-friendly option.





For decades, the mortgage industry has been limited by FICO’s monopoly, restricting lending choice and driving costs higher. FICO’s recent royalty hikes – over 100% for 2026 and more than 1600% over the last four years – are the primary driver of rising mortgage lending data costs. TransUnion’s approach of bundling great credit data with VantageScore 4.0 materially reduces prices and enables lenders to effectively manage their businesses without dramatic annual score price increases.

TransUnion’s market leading credit data is a foundation for safe underwriting, anchoring credit scores with the proven accuracy, fairness and reliability needed to keep the world’s largest mortgage market running safely and efficiently.

Learn more about how TransUnion is powering a stronger, safer and more affordable mortgage market

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of TransUnion’s management. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, events or developments, including statements relating to the pricing strategies, potential benefits and value propositions of product offerings of TransUnion and our competitors. We believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those risks described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Current Report on Form 8-K, which are filed with the SEC and available on TransUnion’s website. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this press release in the context of these risks and uncertainties. As a result of such risks and uncertainties, we urge you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release.

