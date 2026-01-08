BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. to Participate at the 28th Annual ICR Conference

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) announced today that the management team will be participating in a fireside discussion at the 28th Annual ICR Conference on Monday, January 12, 2026, starting at 8:00 AM ET. The Company will also meet with institutional investors during the conference, which will be held in Orlando, FL.

A live webcast of the discussion will be available on the “Investors” page of the Company’s website located at https://investors.bjsrestaurants.com. A replay will be archived and available at the same location.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a national casual dining brand with brewhouse roots. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates over 200 restaurants across 31 states.

