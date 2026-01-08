reAlpha to Host Live X Spaces Fireside Chat on Real-World AI Applications in Mortgage and Real Estate

DUBLIN, Ohio, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) (the “Company” or “reAlpha”), an AI-powered real estate technology company, today announced that it will host a live, audio-only X Spaces session titled “AIRE Time with Mike & Vijay” on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 12:00 P.M. ET.

The session will feature a fireside chat between Mike Logozzo, Chief Executive Officer, and Vijay Rathna, Chief Technology Officer, focused on the practical use of AI in mortgage and real estate operations. The discussion will center on how AI is being deployed today, where it is delivering operational value, and where expectations around AI adoption may be exceeding current capabilities.

“We’ve seen strong engagement from our community around how AI is being discussed across mortgage and real estate, and I value having an open forum to talk about it thoughtfully,” said Mike Logozzo, Chief Executive Officer of reAlpha. “This session is about sharing how we think about AI from a strategic and operational perspective, and creating space for an honest conversation around what is practical today and what still needs to mature.”

“There’s a lot of curiosity around how AI fits into real systems and real workflows,” said Vijay Rathna, Chief Technology Officer of reAlpha. “I welcome the opportunity to talk through common challenges, design considerations, and lessons that are broadly relevant when teams look to apply AI in operational environments.”

X Spaces Call Information

Title: AIRE Time: In Conversation With Mike & Vijay

Mike Logozzo, CEO of reAlpha; Vijay Rathna, CTO of reAlpha Format: Live Audio Call via X Spaces

Live Audio Call via X Spaces Date: January 13, 2026

January 13, 2026 Time: 12:00 P.M. ET

12:00 P.M. ET Access: Available at https://x.com/i/spaces/1jMKgRXdLwjxL

Available at Replay: Following the call, a replay will be available on ir.realpha.com for at least 12 months after the call is held.





About reAlpha Tech Corp.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) is an AI-powered real estate technology company that aims to transform the multi-trillion-dollar U.S. real estate services market. reAlpha is developing an end-to-end platform that streamlines real estate transactions through integrated brokerage, mortgage, and title services. With a strategic, acquisition-driven growth model and proprietary AI infrastructure, reAlpha is building a vertically integrated ecosystem designed to deliver a simpler, smarter, and more affordable path to homeownership. For more information, visit www.realpha.com .

Disclosure Information

reAlpha periodically provides other information for investors on its investor relations website, ir.realpha.com , X account ( x.com/reAlpha ) and LinkedIn account ( linkedin.com/company/realpha-homes ), and through various social media channels, including Giri Devanur’s, reAlpha’s Executive Chairman, X account ( x.com/giridevanur ) and LinkedIn account ( linkedin.com/in/giridevanur ); Mike Logozzo’s LinkedIn account ( linkedin.com/in/mike-logozzo ) and X account ( x.com/mike_logozzo ); and Piyush Phadke’s, reAlpha’s Chief Financial Officer, X account ( x.com/piyush_phadke ) and LinkedIn account ( linkedin.com/in/piyush-phadke-2055a5 ) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Investors are encouraged to monitor all of these accounts, in addition to reAlpha’s press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts, for updates, announcements, and relevant Company information.

Media Contact:

Cristol Rippe, Chief Marketing Officer

media@realpha.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Adele Carey, VP of Investor Relations