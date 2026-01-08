Aptera Motors Appoints Automotive Industry Veteran Tony Kirton as Chairman of the Board of Directors

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptera Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: SEV), a solar mobility company advancing ultra-efficient transportation, today announced that Tony Kirton has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Kirton brings more than four decades of global automotive leadership experience, having held senior executive and board roles across leading automotive brands including Volkswagen, Audi, and BMW. His appointment follows his service as an independent board director and supports Aptera’s focus on disciplined governance and long-term value creation as the company prepares for production.

“Over my career, I’ve seen many technologies promise transformation, only a few truly deliver it,” said Kirton. “Aptera is different. It is engineered from first principles, with efficiency at its core. I believe this platform represents a meaningful shift in how passenger mobility can be designed, manufactured, and scaled.”

Kirton has led sales, marketing, and operational organizations across multiple global markets, guiding brands through periods of significant technological change. His experience navigating complex manufacturing systems and market transitions provides strategic perspective as Aptera advances toward commercialization.

“Tony brings a rare combination of deep automotive expertise and long-term strategic discipline,” said Steve Fambro, co-founder and co-CEO of Aptera Motors. “As Chairman, his guidance will be instrumental as we continue building the foundation for responsible growth and production readiness.”

A video message from Tony Kirton sharing his perspective on Aptera and the future of efficient mobility is available here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our plans and expectations for future production and commercialization of vehicles. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” “shall” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Aptera’s control. These risks include, among others, supply chain delays and disruptions; our ability to hire key personnel; the feasibility and timing of scaling our manufacturing processes; the availability and timing of required capital, and market conditions affecting financing; regulatory approvals and compliance; and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and that may be filed by Aptera from time to time. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Aptera’s views as of the date of this press release. Aptera anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Aptera undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Aptera’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

About Aptera Motors

Aptera Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: SEV) is a solar mobility company driven by a mission to advance the future of efficient transportation. Its flagship vehicle is conceived to be a paradigm-shifting solar electric vehicle that leverages breakthroughs in aerodynamics, material science, and solar technology to pursue new levels of efficiency. As a public benefit corporation, Aptera is committed to building a sustainable business that positively impacts its stakeholders and the environment. Aptera is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.aptera.us.

