FHLBank San Francisco Announces Retirement of Interim CEO Joseph E. Amato and Appoints New Interim CEO Winthrop Watson

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) today announced that Joseph E. Amato will retire from his role as interim president and chief executive officer (CEO), at the conclusion of his contract term on February 1, 2026. As the Bank’s board of directors completes its search for a permanent president and CEO, the Bank has also announced the appointment of Winthrop Watson, the retired president and CEO of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh, to serve as interim president and chief executive officer, effective February 2, 2026.

Amato has served as interim CEO since January 30, 2025, providing steady leadership during a period of transition while advancing the Bank’s mission, supporting its members, and promoting housing and community investment across Arizona, California, and Nevada. Prior to his appointment as interim CEO, Amato served as the Bank’s chief financial officer.



“Joe has been a trusted and respected leader throughout his 5-year tenure at the Bank, and we are grateful for his service and leadership” said Joan Opp, chair of the board of directors of FHLBank San Francisco. “His deep institutional knowledge, commitment to the Bank’s financial strength, and unwavering focus on our mission have strengthened the Bank and positioned it well for the future.”



During his time as interim CEO, Amato oversaw strong financial performance at the Bank and reinforced the Bank’s mission and role as a reliable source of liquidity for its members.



“It’s been a privilege to lead the Bank as interim CEO and to work alongside such a dedicated board, management team and staff,” Amato said. “I am proud of the work we’ve done to support our members and the communities they serve, and I am confident the Bank is well positioned for continued success.”



Watson brings over 40 years of experience in banking and financial services, including deep knowledge of the Federal Home Loan Bank System, after having led FHLBank Pittsburgh for 13 years, in addition to working for 25 years with J.P. Morgan.

“Winthrop is an experienced leader with a strong understanding of our mission and operations,” said Opp. “The board is confident that he will provide stable leadership while the Bank continues to deliver strong business performance that supports our members and the communities they serve.”



“I am honored to step into this role and to build on the strong foundation Joe has helped establish,” Watson said. “I look forward to working with the board, our members, and employees to continue delivering reliable funding, supporting housing affordability and community investment, and advancing the Bank’s mission.”



FHLBank San Francisco is one of 11 regional Federal Home Loan Banks and serves member financial institutions in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The Bank provides access to low-cost funding, supports affordable housing and community development, and contributes to the safety and soundness of the financial system.

About Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources we provide to our member financial institutions — commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions — propel homeownership, finance quality affordable housing, drive economic vitality, and revitalize whole neighborhoods. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant and resilient.

