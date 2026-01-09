SALI Tools and Ethiopian Partner UKAZ Establish Joint Public Welfare Fund, Deepening Global Community Commitment.

YIWU, China, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SALI Tools, a global professional tools brand, today held a launch ceremony at its headquarters in Yiwu, Zhejiang Province, to formally establish the “SALI & UKAZ Joint Public Welfare Fund” alongside its key Ethiopian partner, UKAZ. Under the agreement, SALI Tools commits to allocating a portion of its annual revenue to this fund, dedicated exclusively to supporting UKAZ’s local community welfare projects and development initiatives in Ethiopia. This move signifies SALI Tools' integration of corporate social responsibility (CSR) into its global partnerships, adopting a systematic and sustainable approach to give back to the communities where it operates.

Mr. Peter Hu, Chairman of SALI Tools, stated at the ceremony: “We firmly believe that genuine business success is inseparable from community well-being. Establishing this fund with UKAZ is not a one-off donation, but the creation of a long-term, locally-led engine for public good. It ensures that our growth translates into sustained, tangible support for communities in Ethiopia.”

A Strategic Move Rooted in Tradition

The establishment of this joint fund is a strategic extension of SALI Tools' longstanding commitment to philanthropy. Since its inception, the company has consistently placed community giving at the core of its values.

November 2019: SALI Tools collaborated with its then national distributor in Ethiopia to organize a supplies donation drive for a local community.

In early 2020, amid a severe global pandemic and a critical shortage of protective supplies, SALI Tools proactively donated 178,000 masks. This act not only provided a timely response to urgent needs but also powerfully demonstrated the company's core values and steadfast sense of responsibility, which extend beyond commercial interests and are deeply rooted in community well-being.

About Partner UKAZ

UKAZ is a key business partner for SALI Tools in Ethiopia and the broader East African region. The two companies collaborate closely commercially and share a commitment to local sustainable development. The establishment of this joint fund will empower UKAZ to carry out community welfare projects more flexibly and sustainably, based on localized needs.

About SALI Tools

SALI Tools is a leading global brand in professional tool solutions, dedicated to providing high-quality and diversified products for users worldwide. With an extensive product portfolio, it has established significant brand influence across multiple global markets. While pursuing commercial excellence, SALI Tools remains steadfast in its commitment to corporate social responsibility, believing that the long-term value of an enterprise lies in creating shared value for its employees, customers, and society.

