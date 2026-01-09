Video Presentation Examines America’s Untapped Mineral Wealth and a Shift in U.S. Resource Policy

Baltimore, MD, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Video presentation from longtime economic analyst and former government advisor Jim Rickards is now available for public viewing, examining a part of the U.S. economy that rarely receives attention: the country’s vast mineral and resource holdings on federal land.

The presentation looks at how recent legal rulings and policy changes could begin to alter how these resources are accessed — and why Rickards believes the impact could extend beyond energy and mining into broader economic and market trends.

The video is now available and provides viewers with a clear explanation of how U.S. resource policy has evolved, why much of America’s mineral wealth has remained off-limits for decades, and what appears to be changing now.

Video Presentation Now Available

In the presentation, Rickards walks viewers through the history of federal land and mineral policy, explaining how regulations over the past several decades have limited domestic production of key resources.

Rather than focusing on politics, the video places today’s developments in historical context, showing how access to natural resources has played a central role in past periods of U.S. economic growth.

Rickards explains that many critical materials — used in manufacturing, infrastructure, and modern technology — exist in large quantities within the United States but have remained largely undeveloped due to regulatory and legal barriers.

The presentation was created for viewers interested in:

U.S. economic history

Domestic resource and supply chain issues

Energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing trends

Long-term market and policy shifts

Rethinking America’s Resource Position

A central idea in the video is that America’s resource position is often misunderstood. Rickards challenges the common belief that the U.S. lacks natural resources, pointing instead to publicly available data showing significant mineral deposits across federal lands.

He describes this as a form of “hidden value” — not a literal fund, but an estimate of real, physical assets that have not yet been fully developed or reflected in economic activity.

According to the presentation , recent court decisions and policy actions could begin to change how these resources are developed, potentially speeding up domestic production of materials considered important for energy systems, manufacturing, and national security.

Rickards emphasizes that his analysis is based on observable policy actions and historical examples, not speculation.

Why This Is Gaining Attention Now

The video explains why this issue is starting to draw more attention. Rickards notes that changes in how regulations are interpreted may shorten approval timelines that have historically delayed major projects for many years.

In the presentation , he compares the current moment to earlier periods in U.S. history when changes in land and resource policy led to rapid growth in industries, cities, and infrastructure.

Rickards points out that today’s resources play a role not just in energy production, but also in advanced manufacturing, technology, and supply chain security — making the stakes broader than in past resource booms.

Broader Economic Implications

While the presentation discusses mining and resource development directly, Rickards frames the issue in wider economic terms. He explains how access to domestic resources can affect manufacturing costs, job creation, trade balances, and long-term economic stability.

The video also touches on the role of public-private partnerships in developing large national assets, noting that similar arrangements have been used throughout U.S. history.

Rickards is careful to note that developments are still unfolding and that outcomes will depend on future policy decisions, market conditions, and how effectively changes are implemented.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a lawyer, economist, and former advisor to U.S. government agencies and financial institutions. He has participated in financial crisis simulations, advised on national security and economic matters, and worked with the Pentagon, intelligence community, and central banks.

He is the author of several bestselling books on economics, geopolitics, and financial markets, and is known for explaining complex economic shifts in clear, accessible terms. His latest video presentation continues that work by examining how changes in U.S. resource policy could shape economic conditions in the years ahead.