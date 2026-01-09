Alchera X Advances Industry Leadership with Executive Feature in Leading Technology Publication during CES 2026 in Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alchera X (AX), a global leader in AI-powered facial recognition and computer vision solutions, is beginning 2026 on a strong trajectory, marked by high-profile national media coverage, executive leadership recognition from the Los Angeles Times, and strategic global engagement across the artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Alchera X President & CEO, Michael Plaksin, was recently featured in an in-depth Q&A interview with Pulse 2.0 , a nationally recognized technology and business publication, where he addressed a wide range of topics central to the company’s strategy, mission, and technological evolution. The interview explored Plaksin’s professional background, the origins of Alchera X, key innovations, product offerings, market challenges, and future goals.





The questions spanned the genesis of the company’s vision for leveraging AI to solve critical challenges, Plaksin’s reflections on meaningful milestones, and the practical applications of AX’s core technologies across sustainability, public safety, aviation, and enterprise markets. Plaksin highlighted the company’s human-centric approach to innovation and the ethical frameworks underpinning its technology deployments.

On the intersection of innovation and impact, Plaksin shared:

“Alchera X was born from the vision of using artificial intelligence to tackle complex challenges in public safety, sustainability, and operational efficiency. The idea took shape as a response to the growing need for smarter, faster, and more accurate visual and facial recognition solutions across industries.”

He also reflected on the real-world effect of AX’s wildfire detection technology, FireScout, noting a particularly “proud moment” when deployments helped protect communities monitoring over 5 million sq miles worldwide—affirming the importance of the company’s mission, as the leading provider of fire detection and prevention Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) AI.

The Pulse 2.0 feature positions Alchera X as a thought leader in Artificial Intelligence and reinforces the company’s commitment to ethical, impactful innovation.

Alchera X also recently announced that two members of its leadership team were recognized by the Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing division for their professional excellence and impact.

Michael Plaksin, President & CEO, was nominated for the 2025 Executive Leadership (Visionary) Award and featured in the annual C-Suite Magazine, which spotlights top CEOs across Southern California who are driving innovation and leading high-performing organizations.







Palak Kapasi, Head of Marketing and Public Relations, was shortlisted and profiled for the Inspirational Women in Tech Leadership Awards, recognizing her accomplishments and influence within the technology sector over the past year.





The C-Suite Magazine is distributed in print within the Los Angeles Times to approximately 80,000 select subscribers across Los Angeles and Orange County, with a digital edition reaching 39 million monthly online visitors, supported by social media and email promotion.

Building on this recognition, Alchera X is currently attending CES 2026 in collaboration with KOTRA (Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency), underscoring the company’s continued commitment to global engagement and cross-border innovation.

During CES, Alchera X leadership has participated in strategic meetings, industry discussions, and partnership conversations focused on the future of artificial intelligence, facial recognition, and computer vision technologies. The company’s presence reflects its efforts to strengthen international relationships and evaluate emerging opportunities across U.S. and global markets.

About Pulse 2.0

Pulse 2.0 is a rapidly growing national technology news website located in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Our technology news, product reviews, and industry insights reach a monthly audience of over one million tech-savvy readers. We publish important news about the people, products, and companies shaping the future of technology.

About AX

Founded in 2016, AX is an artificial intelligence Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that has developed award-winning proprietary technology in the areas of facial and visual artificial intelligence (AI) including facial recognition, wildfire detection, augmented reality, and more. AX develops and distributes innovative products that enhance safety and security across various industries worldwide.

AX’s FireScout product provides artificial intelligence to utilize visual recognition in real time on a 24/7/365 basis for wildfire detection. Our technology seamlessly integrates into existing camera/monitor systems. We offer the most informative, effective, and supportive user interface system in the market today. Our AI has been used on over 1,000 cameras throughout the Western United States and is considered to be the de facto standard in AI.



