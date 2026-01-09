Pink Storm Alert! WePlay Teams Up with Top-Tier "Star" ZANMANG LOOPY for a "Winter Healing Season"

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WePlay, a social entertainment platform beloved by young people globally, today officially announced a limited-time collaboration with the super-popular Korean IP "ZANMANG LOOPY." Dubbed the "ZANMANG LOOPY Healing Season," this event, running from January 9 to January 15, will treat WePlay users to a pink winter party featuring virtual outfits, interactive entertainment, and emotional healing.

ZANMANG LOOPY is an immensely popular Korean online IP character. With her unique "tsundere" personality and "whimsical" temper, she has attracted a massive fanbase, particularly among young users.





Immersive Features: Unlock New Pink Social Expressions

During the "ZANMANG LOOPY Healing Season," WePlay has deeply customized several interactive features, integrating the adorable elements of ZANMANG LOOPY throughout the platform:

Limited-time ZANMANG LOOPY Pop-up Store : An immersive "ZANMANG LOOPY Pop-up Store" has been created within WePlay, showcasing a range of collaboration items.

: An immersive "ZANMANG LOOPY Pop-up Store" has been created within WePlay, showcasing a range of collaboration items. Winter Warmth Savings Campaign : As a user reward, a creative top-up feature is introduced. Topping up any amount of gold coins yields an extra bonus.

: As a user reward, a creative top-up feature is introduced. Topping up any amount of gold coins yields an extra bonus. Value Pack & New Stickers: New collaboration virtual gifts and animated stickers will significantly enhance user interaction in voice rooms and games, making communication more lively and fun.

About WePlay & WEJOY PTE. LTD.

WePlay is a social entertainment platform for young people, deeply integrating gaming, entertainment, and social elements. It offers various popular features like voice rooms, party games, singing competitions, and "Who's the spy," highly favored by young users in South Korea and globally. WePlay is committed to providing a "play-and-chat, easy socializing" online entertainment experience.

WePlay is operated by WEJOY PTE. LTD. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Singapore, WEJOY specializes in the social gaming sphere, dedicated to developing creative and immersive entertainment experiences. The company's mission is to "bring joy and friends to young people worldwide," with a vision to "connect people through play, leading the global trend in online social entertainment."

This collaboration between WePlay and ZANMANG LOOPY is not merely an IP integration but another significant attempt by WePlay to explore the "social + IP" emotional marketing model. Moving forward, WePlay will continue partnering with premium global collaborators to create more diverse and heartwarming social entertainment experiences for its users.

Media Contact:

Company: WEJOY PTE. LTD.

Contact: Bryant Qi

Email: bryantqi@wejoysg.com

WeJoy Website: https://wejoyhub.com/

WePlay Website: https://weplayapp.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4fdd1df-cb2c-4caf-970e-35e93278bf29