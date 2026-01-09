AS Tallinna Sadam operational volumes for 2025 full year and Q4

In 2025 Q4, 3.6 million tonnes of cargo and 1.9 million passengers passed through the harbours of Tallinna Sadam. Compared to the same period of the previous year, cargo volumes increased by +6% i.e. 191 thousand tonnes, mainly supported by liquid bulk and ro-ro, and the number of passengers increased by +0.9% i.e. 17 thousand passengers due to the increase in the number of cruise passengers. The number of vessel calls decreased by -4.8%. The number of vehicles travelling between the Estonian mainland and the main islands increased by +7% and number of passengers by +4.5%. The number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica declined -3.9% comparing to the same period last year.

In 2025, close to 14 million tons of cargo and more than 8 million passengers passed through the harbors of Tallinna Sadam. The annual cargo volume increased by +5.1% and the number of passengers +1.0%. The number of vessel calls remained the same. The number of passengers between the Estonian mainland and the main islands increased by +1.2% and the number of vehicles by +3.5%. The number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica decreased by -19%, the utility rate was 49%.

Valdo Kalm, the Chairman of the Board of Tallinna Sadam, commented on the results: “In the fourth quarter, we saw an increase in the number of passengers and cargo volume for the third quarter in a row. We are pleased that in addition to liquid bulk, which led an increase in cargo volume this year, the volume of ro-ro also increased, reaching the highest level in the last four years in the fourth quarter. The number of winter cruise calls that started last year was even higher this year, which made a good contribution to the increase in the number of passengers. There were slightly fewer ship visits, but at the same time the ships that visited our ports were larger.”


“We are satisfied with the results of the year in terms of operating volumes. The growth in cargo volume met our expectations and we continue to be positive in terms of passenger business, which is based, among other things, on the growth in cruise ship bookings,” said Valdo Kalm.

The operational volumes of Tallinna Sadam group for 2025 full year and Q4 are presented in the following table. The data for the Q4 2025 is preliminary as of 9 January 2026. The final volumes for the period may be specified and will be published in the following financial report.

       
 Q4 2025Q4 2024Change20252024Change
       
Cargo volume by type of cargo 3 6013 4095.6%13 79913 1345.1%
(th tonnes)      
Ro-ro1 6201 5325.8%6 4326 571-2.1%
Liquid bulk64134187.9%1 9981 36246.7%
Dry bulk716839-14.6%2 7152 5815.2%
Containers523563-7.0%2 1072 110-0.1%
in TEUs63 95871 033-10.0%259 398261 822-0.9%
General cargo94125-24.3%4894870.4%
Non-marine610-45.0%5723150.5%
       
Number of passengers by routes1 8741 8570.9%8 2848 2011.0%
 (th pax)      
Tallinn-Helsinki1 6791 6750.2%7 3267 2301.3%
Tallinn-Stockholm116118-2.0%495563-12.0%
Muuga-Vuosaari4243-1.7%195201-3.3%
Cruise (traditional)2713107.8%19015225.3%
Other10825.9%775441.8%
       
Number of vessel calls 1 6891 774-4.8%7 1277 1270.0%
Cargo vessels323372-13.2%1 4181 435-1.2%
Passenger vessels (incl. Ro-Pax)1 3561 395-2.8%5 5845 5850.0%
Cruise vessels (traditional)10742.9%12510716.8%
       
Ferries*      
 (Saaremaa and Hiiumaa routes)      
Number of trips5 1645 1510.3%23 05023 179-0.6%
Number of passengers (th)4984764.5%2 4922 4621.2%
Number of vehicles (th)2612456.6%1 2151 1743.5%
       
Icebreaker Botnica      
Charter days4951-3.9%179221-19.0%
Utility rate (%)53%55%-3.9%49%60%-18.8%

*Ferry traffic volumes show the general demand for the service, but do not directly affect the financial results of the ferry segment, as the fee is fixed in the service contract regardless of the number of passengers and vehicles served.

More detailed statistics of passengers by nationality, gender and routes on monthly basis, can be viewed on the Tallinna Sadam web page: https://www.ts.ee/en/statistics/. We also publish quarterly key figures in xlsx format: https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/key-figures/.
Detailed statistics on the number of passengers and vehicles on passenger ferries in Estonian language can be viewed here: https://www.praamid.ee/aruandlus-2/#statistika-4.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Angelika Annus
Head of Investor Relations
Tel +372 5649 6230
E-mail: angelika.annus@ts.ee

