AS Tallinna Sadam operational volumes for 2025 full year and Q4

In 2025 Q4, 3.6 million tonnes of cargo and 1.9 million passengers passed through the harbours of Tallinna Sadam. Compared to the same period of the previous year, cargo volumes increased by +6% i.e. 191 thousand tonnes, mainly supported by liquid bulk and ro-ro, and the number of passengers increased by +0.9% i.e. 17 thousand passengers due to the increase in the number of cruise passengers. The number of vessel calls decreased by -4.8%. The number of vehicles travelling between the Estonian mainland and the main islands increased by +7% and number of passengers by +4.5%. The number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica declined -3.9% comparing to the same period last year.

In 2025, close to 14 million tons of cargo and more than 8 million passengers passed through the harbors of Tallinna Sadam. The annual cargo volume increased by +5.1% and the number of passengers +1.0%. The number of vessel calls remained the same. The number of passengers between the Estonian mainland and the main islands increased by +1.2% and the number of vehicles by +3.5%. The number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica decreased by -19%, the utility rate was 49%.

Valdo Kalm, the Chairman of the Board of Tallinna Sadam, commented on the results: “In the fourth quarter, we saw an increase in the number of passengers and cargo volume for the third quarter in a row. We are pleased that in addition to liquid bulk, which led an increase in cargo volume this year, the volume of ro-ro also increased, reaching the highest level in the last four years in the fourth quarter. The number of winter cruise calls that started last year was even higher this year, which made a good contribution to the increase in the number of passengers. There were slightly fewer ship visits, but at the same time the ships that visited our ports were larger.”





“We are satisfied with the results of the year in terms of operating volumes. The growth in cargo volume met our expectations and we continue to be positive in terms of passenger business, which is based, among other things, on the growth in cruise ship bookings,” said Valdo Kalm.

The operational volumes of Tallinna Sadam group for 2025 full year and Q4 are presented in the following table. The data for the Q4 2025 is preliminary as of 9 January 2026. The final volumes for the period may be specified and will be published in the following financial report.

Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Cargo volume by type of cargo 3 601 3 409 5.6% 13 799 13 134 5.1% (th tonnes) Ro-ro 1 620 1 532 5.8% 6 432 6 571 -2.1% Liquid bulk 641 341 87.9% 1 998 1 362 46.7% Dry bulk 716 839 -14.6% 2 715 2 581 5.2% Containers 523 563 -7.0% 2 107 2 110 -0.1% in TEUs 63 958 71 033 -10.0% 259 398 261 822 -0.9% General cargo 94 125 -24.3% 489 487 0.4% Non-marine 6 10 -45.0% 57 23 150.5% Number of passengers by routes 1 874 1 857 0.9% 8 284 8 201 1.0% (th pax) Tallinn-Helsinki 1 679 1 675 0.2% 7 326 7 230 1.3% Tallinn-Stockholm 116 118 -2.0% 495 563 -12.0% Muuga-Vuosaari 42 43 -1.7% 195 201 -3.3% Cruise (traditional) 27 13 107.8% 190 152 25.3% Other 10 8 25.9% 77 54 41.8% Number of vessel calls 1 689 1 774 -4.8% 7 127 7 127 0.0% Cargo vessels 323 372 -13.2% 1 418 1 435 -1.2% Passenger vessels (incl. Ro-Pax) 1 356 1 395 -2.8% 5 584 5 585 0.0% Cruise vessels (traditional) 10 7 42.9% 125 107 16.8% Ferries* (Saaremaa and Hiiumaa routes) Number of trips 5 164 5 151 0.3% 23 050 23 179 -0.6% Number of passengers (th) 498 476 4.5% 2 492 2 462 1.2% Number of vehicles (th) 261 245 6.6% 1 215 1 174 3.5% Icebreaker Botnica Charter days 49 51 -3.9% 179 221 -19.0% Utility rate (%) 53% 55% -3.9% 49% 60% -18.8%

*Ferry traffic volumes show the general demand for the service, but do not directly affect the financial results of the ferry segment, as the fee is fixed in the service contract regardless of the number of passengers and vehicles served.

More detailed statistics of passengers by nationality, gender and routes on monthly basis, can be viewed on the Tallinna Sadam web page: https://www.ts.ee/en/statistics/. We also publish quarterly key figures in xlsx format: https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/key-figures/.

Detailed statistics on the number of passengers and vehicles on passenger ferries in Estonian language can be viewed here: https://www.praamid.ee/aruandlus-2/#statistika-4.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Angelika Annus

Head of Investor Relations

Tel +372 5649 6230

E-mail: angelika.annus@ts.ee

Attachment