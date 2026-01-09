Preliminary sales-purchase agreement for the sale of properties

Nordic Fibreboard AS entered into a preliminary sale and purchase agreement on 8 January 2026 for the sale of ten properties located at Suur-Jõe Street 48 and Admirali Street in Pärnu. At present, the properties are owned by Nordic Fibreboard AS, and the sale and purchase agreement (notarial real right agreement) will be concluded with the potential Buyer after the conditions of the preliminary agreement have been fulfilled, no later than 30 June 2026.





Enel Äkke

Member of Management Board

enel.akke@nordicfibreboard.com